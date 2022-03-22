iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Reveals Overall Thicker Design With Larger Camera Bump

Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models later this year with a new design and a plethora of forward-facing features. With leaks and rumors pouring in, we are gradually developing an image of the design of the flagship handsets. With that said, new schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have appeared online that aim to provide more details on the design and dimensions of the handsets, including the size of the camera bump. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

New iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Gives us an Insight on the Dimensions and Thickness of the Forthcoming Flagships With a Larger Camera Bump

Shared online by Max Weinbach, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics reveal an overall thicker design and a larger camera bump compared to the current models. The schematics give us a pretty good look at the dimensions and what we can expect from the 'Pro' models when it comes to design. According to the leak, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a width of 77.58mm which is a tad bit smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 78.1mm. In terms of height, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be slightly smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 160.7mm compared to 160.8mm.

Apple already increased the thickness of the iPhone 13 Pro models when compared to iPhone 12 Pro. However, it seems the company will further increase the thickness with the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 7.85mm compared to 7.65mm for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same goes for the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple increased the camera bump with the iPhone 13 Pro models that comes at 3.60mm and with the iPhone 14 Pro models, the size will be increased to 4.17mm. In addition to this, the entire camera plateau will feature a size increase of 5 percent in all directions.

As for the iPhone 14 Pro, the schematics reveal that the 6.1-inch model will be slightly smaller at 7.45mm compared to 7.5 on the current iPhone 13 Pro. In terms of height, the iPhone 14 Pro will be almost the same size as that of the current model at 147.46mm against 147.5 for the current model. The camera bump will feature the same increase in size as that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We can see that Apple is looking to make the iPhone 14 a bit smaller than the current model. While the display size will remain the same, we presume Apple will make bezels smaller on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This will allow the company to manufacture a smaller frame. As for the camera bump, it seems Apple is looking to make the sensors even bigger than the current models. Potentially, Apple might have some exclusive features for the 'Pro' models. If Apple increased the thickness of the device, we can also expect bigger batteries which will be a huge plus for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

On the front, we are expecting a pill-shaped and a punch-hole cutout for Face ID and front-facing camera. It was previously rumored that the cutouts will be bigger than the competition. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

What are your expectations regarding the iPhone 14 Pro models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.