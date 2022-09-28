Menu
iPhone 14 Pro Max Accounts for 60 Percent of the Total Orders Increase for Apple’s Top-End Lineup

Omar Sohail
Sep 28, 2022, 02:53 PM EDT
There has been a slump in iPhone 14 demand, forcing Apple to cut production, as it aims to ship 90 million units this year. Fortunately for the company, it still has its top-selling champions, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, to rely on steady shipments, and according to one analyst, it is the larger 6.7-inch version that deserves the majority of the credit.

With Many Exclusive Features Belonging to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, One Analyst Claims That Apple Is Setting up a Consistent Strategy for Future Models

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are picking up steam, and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has decided to tweet about the bigger variant, claiming that it accounts for 60 percent of the total order increase of the latest’ Pro’ models. This increase in popularity means that Apple’s ASP (average selling price) of iPhones will increase in the final quarter of this year, according to Kuo, and this could cement a fresh strategy that could remain consistent with future flagship iPhone models.

This year, we got to see more upgrades on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max compared to the non-Pro models, and surprisingly, Apple maintained the same $999 starting price, going against all sorts of rumors clamoring that the iPhone maker will have little choice but to introduce a price hike. These upgrades could see an extension next year when Apple announces the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max successor, the iPhone 15 Ultra.

An increase in differentiation between the non-Pro iPhone 15 range and the Pro versions will give Apple more leverage to increase the prices for the premium models, increasing its profit margins and ASP. The new year has yet to start, and we have already come across reports saying that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be the only model to feature a periscope zoom lens, a first in the iPhone’s history, and Apple has apparently already found a supplier for this component.

Apart from that, just like with the A16 Bionic fueling the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple is rumored to introduce the A17 Bionic in 2023 for the more expensive versions and will take advantage of TSMC’s second-generation 3nm architecture to mass produce it. More differences will be found in the coming months, and we have the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s popularity to thank for that.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo

