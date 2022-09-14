Menu
Company

Apple’s M3, A17 Bionic for Next Year Rumored to Use TSMC’s Second-Generation 3nm Process, Bringing Better Performance, Power Savings

Omar Sohail
Sep 14, 2022
Apple’s M3, A17 Bionic for Next Year Rumored to Use TSMC’s Second-Generation 3nm Process, Bringing Better Performance, Power Savings

We have known for a while that Apple will eventually hop on over to TSMC’s 3nm architecture for future chipsets. However, one report claims that the A17 Bionic and M3 will take a larger leap and will be mass produced on the second-generation 3nm process instead of the first iteration.

Apple May Use TSMC’s First 3nm Chip Iteration for the M2 Pro and M2 Max Intended for the Updated MacBook Pro Models

TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process is also known as N3E, and a Nikkei report claims that both the A17 Bionic and M3 will be based on that cutting-edge technology. The M3 will be used in future Macs, while the A17 Bionic is rumored to remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As for the first iteration of TSMC’s 3nm process, it is possible that Apple’s updated high-end MacBook Pro are outfitted with the M2 Pro and M2 Max that are mass produced on the latter’s node.

Related StoryAli Salman
How to Fix Network or Cellular Data Issues on iOS 16

However, an earlier report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the new MacBook Pro could feature chipsets based on the 5nm process, not 3nm. Upcoming iPad chips may also take advantage of TSMC’s first-generation 3nm process, though the specific models were not mentioned. The improved power savings attribute of N3E means that the Apple Watch lineup, which has used the same chipset for the previous three generations, may finally get a worthy upgrade, delivering exceptional battery life.

Alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple is expected to launch the less expensive iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. According to previous predictions, the less premium members of the iPhone 15 series will be treated to the same A16 Bionic that currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, implying that Apple will not gravitate to TSMC’s first-generation 3nm technology, but stick with the 4nm variant.

We cannot wait to see what benefits are witnessed from using next-generation chip manufacturing technology to mass produce the M3 and A17 Bionic, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: Nikkei

Products mentioned in this post

MacBook Pro

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order