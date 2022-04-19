iPhone 14 Models to See Major Front-Facing Camera Upgrade With AutoFocus And Wider Aperture

Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPhone 14 models later in the second half of this year. The company will launch four models this year as well but there will not be another 'mini' iPhone. We have previously heard that the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with a dual cutout design for Face ID and a front-facing camera. However, the standard models will stick with the smaller notch like the iPhone 13 models. New details suggest that iPhone 14 models will feature an upgraded front camera with autofocus for enhanced images as well as FaceTime. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Analyst Suggests Front Camera on iPhone 14 Will Feature Autofocus and a Wider f/1.9 Aperture

According to prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the forthcoming iPhone 14 models will feature an upgraded front camera with a wider f/1.9 aperture as well as autofocus. In contrast, Kuo also mentions that the current iPhone 13 models feature a fixed-focus system with an f/2.2 aperture. If the analyst is right, we might see a noticeable difference in the quality.

The wider f/1.9 aperture would allow more light to enter through the lens and into the main sensor. This will aid in the improved depth of field for Portrait Mode photos as well as videos. In addition, autofocus would also play a major role when taking pictures or recording videos as the subject would always remain in focus. Particularly, this is a great addition for FaceTime as well as Zoom calls.

AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 19, 2022

As for the rear camera, Kuo has previously stated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models will receive a 48MP Wide lens which will be capable of recording 8K videos, a jump from 4K on the current models. As mentioned earlier, Apple will not release an iPhone 14 mini this year. Instead, the company is looking to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It was also previously reported that the iPhone 14 models will come with a bigger camera bump on the back. Apple is also looking to widen the gap between the standard iPhone models and the 'Pro' models in terms of design. This is because the cutout display will only be implemented on the higher-end iPhone models this year. We will keep you guys updated on the latest as soon as further details are available.

What are your thoughts on the major improvements in camera hardware? Share your expectations with autofocus on the iPhone 14 series for FaceTime calls?