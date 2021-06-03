iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature 1TB of Storage Option and LiDAR on All Four Models

Apple's iPhone 13 lineup is expected to launch later this year and we are hearing a lot about the series. Moreover, leaks and rumors pertaining to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are pouring in fast. We are now hearing that Apple could ship the iPhone 13 Pro models with 1TB of internal storage. In addition, all four variants of the series are getting a LiDAR scanner.

iPhone 13 Pro Models to Ship With 1TB Storage, While All Four Models are Expected to Feature a LiDAR Scanner

According to the latest from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will ship with 1TB of storage capacity (via MacRumors). In addition to this, all models of the iPhone 13 will feature a LiDAR scanner which is only equipped by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is not the first time the analyst has quoted the 1TB storage capacity for the iPhone 13 Pro models. Moreover,

iPhone 13 Pro Max to Arrive in ‘Rose Pink’ Finish, but Launch Expected in December, According to Accessories Maker

Apple offers a 512GB storage option with the iPhone 12 models but it would make more sense to offer an even higher capacity iPhone. This is due to the fact that the iPhone 12's camera now features support for ProRAW - a new format that conjoins RAW images with Apple's image processing. The new ProRAW format takes 10 to 12 times more space than an average JPED or HEIF format. Henceforth, having 1TB of storage makes more sense for mobile photographers.

Apart from the 1TB option for iPhone 13 Pro models, the analyst also suggests that all four models of the iPhone 13 series will feature a LiDAR scanner. It is true that the utility of a LiDAR scanner is rather limited at this point but Apple is heavily focused on AR for the past few years. Henceforth, the company could potentially release new features that use a LiDAR scanner.

Ming-Chi Kuo states that the LiDAR scanner will be offered only on the Pro models of the iPhone 13. Apple is hosting its annual WWDC event next week and it is rumored that the company will announce one of its redesigned MacBook Pro models.

What are your expectations with the iPhone 13? Let us know in the comments.