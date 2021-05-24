Apple Shares WWDC 2021 Schedule, Keynote to Take Place on June 7

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce the lineup for its WWDC event which it will host in June. Apple is expected to announce its next-in-line software updates which include iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The company will offer and guide developers to take better advantage of the tools that it has to offer. As for now, check out the Apple WWDC 2021 event schedule.

Apple Announces WWDC 2021 Schedule for June 7, Will Be Live Streamed Directly From Apple Park

Apple will take center stage on Monday, June 7 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time and announce a slew of software updates for developers. In addition to this. the keynote will be live-streamed directly from Apple Park. If you are a developer or even an Apple user looking to catch up with the latest updates, you can watch the event live on Apple's official website. You also have the option available to watch the WWDC 2021 live stream on the Apple Developer Website, Apple TV, as well as YouTube.

Base M1 iMac With 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU Features Just One Fan for Cooling – Upper-Tier Versions Have a Better Thermal System

Other than this, the rest of the WWDC 2021 will include the mandatory Platforms State of the Union and Apple Design Awards on June 10. WWDC will also feature a wide range of other sessions throughout the week. There will be over 200 sessions and labs that developers can take advantage of. In addition, over 1,000 experts will be available for any guidance or consultations.

Lastly, Apple's mew Pavillions features for WWDC 2021 will make it easier for developers to organize and plan their conference experience pertaining to relevant topics such as SwiftUI, Developer Tools, Accessibility & Inclusion, and more.

We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Also, we will be covering the event extensively, so you can catch up on all the latest announcements here. Are you anxiously waiting for Apple to announce the next bug changes in its platforms? Let us know in the comments section below.