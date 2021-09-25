iPhone 13 Pro Max Drop Test Highlights How Strong Ceramic Sheild Really Is – Video

Apple announced the new iPhone 13 series about two weeks ago. The new models come with a boatload of new features and under the hood improvements which makes it a worthy upgrade. Externally, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series are not that different. For instance, there are little to no durability improvements over its predecessor. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are rocking Ceramic Sheild glass, the same as that of its predecessor. The new iPhone 13 Pro Max became a victim of a drop test that highlights the durability of the device.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Drop Test Shows the Same Durability Compared to Its Predecessor

The new iPhone 13 Pro Max drop test has been conducted by the YouTube channel EverthingApplePro which reveals some interesting details. Both models - the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max survived multiple drops from table height with no major impact. From a height of 6-feet, both phones survived multiple falls before the iPhone 13 Pro's screen finally cracked. However, the bigger iPhone 13 Pro Max survived the fall with no issues.

The YouTuber raised the height of the drop and eventually, both phones stopped resisting and cracked. It goes on to show that the iPhone 13 Pro models are built which is evident in the drop test. No matter how strong glass is, it is always prone to breaking. Nonetheless, concrete is not easy to survive no matter how strong the glass is. Check out the iPhone 13 Pro drop test video below.

Henceforth, it is always vital to protect your iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models using a case. Sometimes the height of the fall does not matter at all and screens could get cracked with just a blow in real-world scenarios. Henceforth, it is always vital to add an extra layer of protection above the Ceramic Sheild glass.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the drop test? Let us know in the comments.