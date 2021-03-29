iPhone 13 Pro Renders Based on Previous Leaks Shows a Gorgeous Matte Black Finish, With the Same Flat-Edge Design

A series of leaks and rumors stated that Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would arrive in a matte black finish, making it the first time the company is attempting to provide customers with such a color option. While the entire iPhone 13 family is slated for a late September launch, we can get an early look at the design and the new color, thanks to the latest renders.

Everything Else in the Renders Pretty Much Look Identical to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach came up with the prediction that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would arrive in a matte black color option, and Ian Zelbo was kind enough to show what the upcoming handsets would look like based on that prediction. In a nutshell, apart from the fresh color job, these smartphone renders look identical to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Hyper has Announced a ‘MagSafe’ Power Bank for iPhone 12 Lineup, Features 5000mAh Capacity and USB-C

This means we should expect the same flat-edge design inspired by the iPad Pro line, along with the large rear camera module coupled with the LiDAR scanner. Fortunately, EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach stated that while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would arrive with upgraded cameras, the hump would reduce in size.

As you can see, Zelbo has shown in the renders that the cameras are not protruding extensively, but there is still a hump present, which can be protected by purchasing a third-party case down the road. However, it is not confirmed if Apple aims to discontinue the Pacific Blue finish when it unveils the new matte black iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max variants, so that is something we will update our readers.

Do you think a matte black iPhone 13 Pro or an iPhone 13 Pro Max is something you would be interested in purchasing later this year? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Ian Zelbo