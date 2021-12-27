iPhone 13 Pro Camera Shines as Apple Highlights Stunning Videos

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro models feature an upgraded set of cameras at the back that allows users to capture stunning videos. Moreover, Apple spares no opportunity to promote the video capabilities of the device. The company is now endorsing the new iPhone 13 Pro cameras by promoting its video capabilities. To do that, the company has shared three short clips on YouTube, showing what the camera can actually do. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 13 Pro Shoots Stunning Videos and Apple's Videos Show What You Can Actually Accomplish

The new short clips shared by Apple highlight some of the key features of the iPhone 13 Pro's camera. The first video is called "Detectives" and it shows the Cinematic mode in action. You can see how the camera can be used to focus the subject of the frame at a specific point. You have the option to edit and adjust the focus in the Photos app.

iPhone 13 Models Depreciate Half as Much as Google Pixel 6 Series

The second video is called "Basement" which shows how the iPhone 13 Pro camera is equipped with the required sensors and computational workarounds for shooting in low-light scenarios. The video shows a woman walking through a dark house speaking with an eerie voice. The last video is called "Pavel" which shows the details captured by the camera in black and white using the 3x telephoto lens.

There is no doubt that the iPhone 13 Pro models shoot the best video on a smartphone in the entire smartphone industry. Moreover, the company is making attempts to improve it further next year. As for still shots, the iPhone 13 Pro is also the best option you can opt for. However, Google's $399 Pixel 5a beats the iPhone 13 Pro in blind camera test.

If you are interested, we have embedded the videos above for your convenience. However, the company has shared the videos on its official YouTube channel as well. This is all for now, folks. What are your views on the camera capabilities of the iPhone? Let us know in the comments.