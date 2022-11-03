Menu
Samsung Takes a Jab at Apple in Its Latest ‘On The Fence’ Ad – Video

Ali Salman
Nov 3, 2022, 03:25 PM EDT
Samsung Ad Makes Fun of Apple iPhone

Samsung and Apple have always been competitors as far as the smartphone game is concerned. With Apple's growing sales and innovation in smartphone photography, Samsung wants people to switch to its latest Galaxy phones. Samsung offers various Galaxy lineups oriented toward different users with a specific budget. In its latest ad, Samsung takes a dig at Apple for being late to adopt the latest technology. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung's Latest Ad Highlights That Apple Always Waits For The New Technology

There is no doubt that Samsung sells a lot of smartphones globally. The list of smartphones includes the latest foldables from the company. Samsung is the leading smartphone maker that deals in foldable technology. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the company's latest additions that offer a wide range of improvements over their predecessors. On the other hand, Apple is yet to launch an iPhone with a foldable display. Well, the latest Samsung ad takes a jab at Apple for the same reason.

The latest ad from Samsung is titled 'On the Fence' with the description "It's time to get off the fence" - emphasizing users who are looking to make a switch from the iPhone. The ad shows a potential buyer sitting on the fence and praising Galaxy foldable on the other side. The conversation between users symbolizes how Apple and users wait for the new technology. Moreover, since Galaxy smartphones have already adopted the technology, users should switch to Samsung.

Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro models feature upgraded cameras and enhanced display technology. The company will potentially release a foldable iPhone in the near future as soon as foldable technology picks up the pace and matches Apple's standards. For your ease, we have embedded the Samsung ad above, so be sure to check it out.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

