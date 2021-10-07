iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Now Able to Shoot Dolby Vision Video in 4K at 60fps

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series last month and the devices have been received pretty well. While the new series bring improvements as a whole, Apple has greatly emphasized the camera capabilities of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple introduced the new Dolby Vision recording on the iPhone 12 Pro models last year. However, the iPhone 12 models could only shoot it in 4K at 30 fps. This year, Apple decided to crank up a notch when it comes to the standard iPhone 13 models. Henceforth, you now have the option available to shoot Dolby Vision videos in 4K at 60 fps.

iPhone 13 Models Now Supports Dolby Vision Video up to 4K at 60 fps

Apple has greatly worked on the cameras of the iPhone 13 models and with it arrives support for Dolby Vision videos that users can shoot in 4K at 60 fps. Take note that the new format and resolution were supported on last year's iPhone 12 models but it was restricted to 30 fps. Dolby Vision is an HDR video format and it can gather a lot of information compared to the standard video. You would have more details available pertaining to a specific scene which you can maneuver using editing tools.

Dolby Vision uses dynamic metadata which will allow you to edit scene by scene or even frame by frame. The video format requires a lot of processing power and with Apple's new A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 series, this will not be a problem. If you are not sure how to use Dolby Vision on your iPhone, you can check out our detailed tutorial. You can check out Apple's detailed technical specifications here.

You should take note that Dolby Vision video will take a lot of space on your iPhone, so it is vital to transfer your HDR videos to your computer. The feature is available on the iPhone 13 as well as iPhone 13 mini. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.