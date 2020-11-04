iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Owners Are Complaining of a Yellow Display Tint, Despite Having True Tone and Night Shift Disabled

If you’re an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owner and if you’re noticing that your handset has a tendency of showing a yellow tint on the display, you’re not alone in this regard. It appears that these models are resonating a warmer color profile compared to the last year’s iPhone 11 Pro. One individual on Reddit who goes by the name u/ValyrianStyle has mentioned that True Tone is disabled and still the yellow tint is prominent. He also placed his iPhone 12 Pro and compared it to the iPhone 11 Pro to show the differences and they are quite visible.

Another individual on MacRumors forums believes that this is a known quality control issue with Apple as the company tries to favor production output over quality control.

“Reports are already surfacing of a classic annual tradition in iPhone land - the dumping of yellow tinted reject screens on unsuspecting consumers. This happens literally every year, since the iPhone 3G. Every. Year. without fail. Same tint. Same excuses from Apple apologists. The fact is, not all iPhone 12 screens will be the same tint. Some will be more yellow/worse than others. Weather or not you believe, as I do, that Apple intentionally relaxes tolerances to maximize yield for launch.”

If you check the entire thread, he’s also provided details on how you can test if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has the same yellow tint. Under these circumstances, it would be best to visit the nearest Apple store and see if you’re offered a replacement or not. Then again, lots of users may not mind the warmer color tone, but if this is something that bothers you, it should warrant a replacement. After all, these models don’t come cheap and if you’re shelling out a premium, you should get the very best from the company.

Also keep in mind that even if you’re an expert on replacing parts like the display, we’d advise against doing so on your shiny new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. That’s because Apple has added another layer when it comes to locking down repairs, with a teardown video showing that even if you swap out the same original logic boards with the exact same model, you’ll run into a boatload of issues, so it’s not worth the trouble.

Are you one of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro owners experiencing the same yellow tint problem? Tell us down in the comments.