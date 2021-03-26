iPhone 12 Pro Max Ranked as One of the Best Smartphones of 2021 by Consumer Reports

Despite the fact that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is sold at a four-figure price, Consumer Reports states that it is one of the best smartphones of 2021. There are other handsets added to the list based on a particular category, but if your budget allows, it is rated as the best daily-driver to have.

Consumer Reports Rated the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as the Best Android Phone

While some might argue that the lack of a 120Hz option or the sheer weight might have prevented them from picking up the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Consumer Reports rates it as the best phone of 2021. Given below is a summary of what makes the flagship stand out, along with some of the gripes of owning one.

“Apple’s latest super-sized flagship phone features a faster processor, a super-sharp OLED display, top-notch cameras, and, for the first time, 5G connectivity. That last factor eliminates a once-prominent shortfall for Apple, allowing the 12 Pro Max to go toe-to-toe with high-end as well as certain moderately priced Android phones with 5G hardware. And it gives iPhone users an incentive, after a few years of largely incremental improvements, to upgrade their phones. While the 12 Pro Max will cost you $100 more than its smaller sibling, the 12 Pro, it packs in several more hours of battery life, a slightly larger display, and a 2.5x zoom camera that gets you just a hair closer to the action than the 12 Pro's 2x camera. On the flip side, the Max version is significantly heavier and can be tough to use one-handed, even for people with long fingers. If you're wary of bulky phones, you might be happier with the 12 Pro.”

However, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is not the only option for consumers. The report rates the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as the best Android phone to have, even though the Galaxy S21 Ultra has been out for quite a while and it provides S-Pen support too. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 Pro Max in late September, along with three other models, according to previous reports.

With the improvements expected in the upcoming handsets, we will see if Consumer Reports changes its ratings shortly, so stay tuned. Do you agree that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best smartphone to have in 2021? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Consumer Reports