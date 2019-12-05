iPhone 12 Launch With 5G Modem Is Top Priority, Says Qualcomm President

An iPhone 12 launch with a 5G modem wouldn’t have been possible without Qualcomm’s help, which is why both of them buried their differences and turned over a new leaf, which was naturally, best for business. Fortunately, Qualcomm’s President, Cristiano Amon hasn’t ignored both technology companies’ rekindled partnership and stated during the Snapdragon Tech Summit that releasing a 5G iPhone was their number one priority.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Launch Could Feature a Total of Four Models, All Featuring Qualcomm’s Next-Gen Modem

Anon has recognized the importance of having a client such as Apple on the side of Qualcomm, which is why he states that the multi-year deal will focus on priority-related tasks.

“We have a multi-year agreement with [Apple.] It's not one, it's not two, it's multi-year for our Snapdragon modem. We're setting no expectations on front end, especially because we engaged it very late.”

It’s rumored that all iPhone 12 models slated to launch in H2 2020 will be using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem. For the longest time, it was rumored that only three versions would be arriving next year until we came across a huge surprise. A fresh rumor now claims that Apple’s planning on launching not three, but four models, with all four of them expected to feature Qualcomm’s 5G modem. Two are expected to support both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands, and these will obviously be the pricier versions. The less expensive ones are expected to support the less speedy sub-6GHz band.

“Priority number one of this relationship with Apple is how to launch their phone as fast as we can. That's the priority.”

Do keep in mind that the rumored four models expected to be a part of Apple’s iPhone 12 launch don’t include the iPhone SE 2, which has been reported to arrive at the end of March 2020. Unfortunately, there are no reports detailing that the iPhone SE 2 will be 5G-ready, concluding that just the iPhone 12 series will be compatible with 5G networks. As for the progress that Qualcomm and Apple have been making over making the 5G-ready iPhone 12 launch become a reality, Anon says the following.

“We're very happy with the progress we're making, and I expect that they're going to have a great device.”

It should be noted that Apple has a dedicated team working on its custom 5G modem, but experts say that partnering with Qualcomm was a necessary step because they expect Apple’s own design to materialize after many years. For Apple, time is of the essence.

Source: PCMag

