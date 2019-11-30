iPhone 12 Box Contents Could Include AirPods for Apple’s 2020 Launch

Next year’s iPhones are expected to be a huge upgrade over the current lineup, both in terms of design and hardware changes. The biggest differentiating factor would likely be support for 5G via Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55. Now, there are chances that the iPhone 12 box contents might include a pair of AirPods for 2020, assuming the latest report turns out to be true.

It’s Unconfirmed if Apple Will Include Older-Generation AirPods or Newer Ones to Be a Part of the iPhone 12 Box Contents

The report comes from DigiTimes, which isn’t always spot on with Apple-related predictions but we’ll still provide all the details. After all, the Taiwanese outlet was right about the next-generation ‘AirPods 3’ launch, which later turned out to be the AirPods Pro, as well as a few reports connected to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Coming back to the report details, it talks about a future where smartphone vendors like Apple and Samsung will include their wireless earbuds with upcoming models. Apparently, this trend is expected to gain steam as soon as next year, which means the AirPods will likely be included with the other iPhone 12 box contents.

iPhone 12 Display Size Versions Rumored to Include 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch Models With Thinner OLED Screens

As good as that sounds, it seems rather unlikely that this will happen. The AirPods start at $159, and it just doesn’t make sense for Apple to include them in the iPhone 12 packaging for free since the California-based giant would end up losing more money bundling a rather pricey pair of wireless earbuds. Sure, when Apple removed the headphone jacks from its phones back in 2016 and introduced AirPods, many people thought that ultimately, the Cupertino giant will start including it as standard equipment.

Apparently, Apple has 45 percent of the wireless earbuds market and the demand has been so high recently, that it’s struggling to keep up and plans to double production in the process. According to one calculation, AirPods will rake in enough revenue next year to become one of the top 50 firms in the U.S. if you see it as a standalone company.

Needless to say, Apple’s wireless earphones are selling like hotcakes, which is the kind of cushioning the technology giant would need as its biggest money-making machine, the iPhone has been declining in sales for quite a while. One likely scenario could be that Apple will end up charging a premium for including the AirPods in the iPhone 12 box contents, but it’s not confirmed if this will negatively impact demand for future models.

If there is some truth to these rumors, it could be that Apple is thinking about bundling in the AirPods in the iPhone 12 box contents to maintain its dominance in the market and prevent users from migrating to other alternatives. With three quarters remaining until the launch of the next iPhones, we will likely hear more on this if the report has any credibility, so stay tuned.

