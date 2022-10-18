Menu
iPadOS 16.1 Official Release Date Revealed by Apple

Uzair Ghani
Oct 18, 2022, 11:28 AM EDT
iPadOS 16.1 official release date announced.

After a massive delay, Apple has finally revealed the official iPadOS 16.1 release date and it is set for October 24.

It's Official - iPadOS 16.1 Will be Released on the 24th of October

If you've been anxiously waiting for iPadOS to arrive then you will be pleased to learn that Apple has announced the official release date of the software and it is set for October 24th, which is next week.

Apparently, Apple didn't release the iPadOS 16 alongside iOS 16 due to Stage Manager not being ready for prime time use. With users also complaining that the feature should be brought to older iPad Pro models, those without the M1 chip, Apple set to right that wrong and delivered on its promise with the latest betas of iPadOS 16.1.

But apart from that, you get a ton of great new features to play around with, including the ability to un-send messages in iMessage, edit texts after you've sent them and so much more. But the key take away is a simple one - iPadOS 16.1 is set for release next week and it should have you excited.

Apart from the software bit, Apple really surprised everyone with the announcement of the new M2 powered iPad Pro, the new iPad 10 and the Apple TV 4K powered by the A15 Bionic chip. If you think Apple was running out of ideas when it comes to iPad updates, you'd be wrong here. And at the same time, it is becoming very hard for companies like Google to complete with Apple in the tablet space, especially with products like the iPad 10 around.

Order