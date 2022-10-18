Entry-Level iPad 10 Announced With a New Design, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display, A14 Bionic Chip, and More

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce its 10th-generation entry-level iPad with an all-new design and powerful internals. The iPad 10 will sit as the cheapest iPad that you can buy with upgraded internals. The big update this year is the design. We have previously heard that the iPad 10 will adopt a design similar to the iPad Pro lineup. Now, the company has finally unveiled it to the world. Scroll down to read more details on the entry-level iPad 10.

Entry-Level iPad 10 Features a Brand-New Design With A14 Bionic Chip, USB-C, and Much More

As mentioned earlier, the entry-level iPad is Apple's low-priced mainstream iPad. In terms of design, the iPad 10 now features a modern design, resembling the higher-end iPad Pro models. With the latest model, Apple's entire iPad lineup now features flat edges and a bigger display. Another major change that Apple implemented this year is switching from Lightning to USB-C. Previously, the entry-level iPad was the last device in the lineup to feature a Lightning port instead of USB-C. The USB-C port allows the iPad to support a wide range of accessories, including the new Magic Folio Keyboard.

On the front, the entry-level iPad also receives a new display. The all-new Liquid Retina Display stretches out and minimizes the bezels. The rounded corners not only give a premium feel but resemble the iPad Air series. The resolution of the display is 2360 by 1660 with 500 nits of brightness and True Tone functionality. Moreover, the display size has increased from 10.2-inches to 10.9-inches. The display also supports the first-gen Apple Pencil and supports more ways to be creative and productive. The 10th-generation iPad also houses dual microphones with new landscape stereo speakers.

The entry-level iPad also comes with an upgraded 12MP rear camera capable of recording 4K video. The camera setup at the back resembles that of the iPhone X rather than the iPad Air or the iPad mini. The 12MP FaceTime camera on the front is now situated in the center in landscape mode and supports Center Stage on iPadOS 16. As for Touch ID, it has been repositioned to the top inside the Power button.

As for internals, the entry-level iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic chip. What this means is that the iPad 10 now features the same chip as the iPad Air 4 and the iPhone 12 series. The latest chip will offer enhanced performance and battery life compared to the A13 chip in the iPad 9. The 10th-generation iPad now also supports 5G connectivity for faster speeds compared to LTE connectivity on the iPad 9. However, take note that you will have to spend extra to get your hands on the cellular model.

The iPad 10 features 64GB and 256GB configurations and comes in four color options - Blue, Pink, Yello, and Silver. If you are up for it, the iPad 10 starts at $449 for the WiFi variant and $599 for the WiFi + cellular model. You can pre-order the latest tablet from Apple's online store starting today. You can check out more details on the device here.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the latest entry-level iPad 10? Are you looking to get your hands on the new tablet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.