iPad Air 4 With iPad Pro-Like Bezels, USB-C Power Port and Touch ID Embedded in Power Button Show in Leaked Pamphlet

There have been numerous reports stating that the iPad Air 4 could sport a new design, and according to leaked images spotted thanks to a pamphlet, we now have more information regarding how the upcoming tablet will look and the kind of features it will sport.

iPad Air 4 Will Likely Lack Face ID, or a 120Hz ProMotion Display

Images of the pamphlet allegedly showing the iPad Air 4 were shared by Twitter user @Duanrui1205 and it shows the tablet sporting the same chassis as the 2018 iPad Pro. Needless to say, it almost looks like Apple will be re-purposing the 2018 iPad Pro chassis and incorporating it with different hardware, and call it the iPad Air at the end of the day.

In order to cut down costs, it doesn’t look like the iPad Air 4 will support Face ID, but according to the details present in the images, the tablet will likely support Touch ID, with the sensor embedded in the power button. The pamphlet also states that the iPad Air 4 will feature USB-C, and we feel that with the transition to USB-C, Apple will be able to design a dedicated Magic Keyboard accessory like it was previously rumored to do so.

We also feel that to bring down the cost, Apple may have to resort to using a regular 60Hz panel instead of a 120Hz ProMotion display and while that’s a shame, there are other things to look forward to. For example, the iPad Air 4 is expected to feature an A14 Bionic, which is the same chipset expected to be found in the iPhone 12 lineup, along with stereo speakers. The disappointing thing is that according to a tipster, the tablet won’t be arriving until March 2021.

Then again, these leaked images have popped up in 2020 instead of 2021, so we have high hopes that Apple will release something in the near future. Then again, these images might be altered in some manner or the other, so it’s important that you treat this leak with a pinch of salt for now and await more updates from our side.

News Source: Twitter (Duanrui1205)