Apple is currently selling the iPad 6, complete with Wi-Fi + cellular capabilities and 128GB of storage for an insanely low price of just $399.

iPad 6 Currently Discounted to $399, Save $159 on Cellular Model with 128GB of Storage

If you are willing to sacrifice 0.5-inches of screen real-estate and the Smart Connector, you can get the exact same iPad 7 experience with the iPad 6. And if you get a little more specific when it comes to choosing which model you are going along with, the iPad 6 can save you a ton of money, too - all $159 of it.

At the time of writing, Apple's last-generation iPad with 128GB storage, Wi-Fi + cellular is currently selling for a low price of $399 instead of the usual $559. This represents insane value for money as you get a ton of storage for your apps and files along with cellular for truly untethered connectivity on the go.

Honestly, you can completely skip the iPad 7 at this point in favor of the iPad 6. Both feature the same internals, except that the iPad 7 has a slightly larger display at 10.2-inches and a Smart Connector for hooking up Apple's Smart Keyboard accessory. Apart from these two features, everything is completely the same. So, it's wise to hop back a generation if you are looking in the ultimate in savings.

The model on sale comes in a Gold finish.

Buy Apple iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB) - Gold (Previous Model) - Was $559, now just $399

