Upgrade to Apple's First-Ever Face ID-toting Flagship - the iPhone X - for a Low Price of Just $445 Today (Fully Unlocked)

Despite being an old flagship from 2017, the iPhone X is still going strong in a lot of markets in terms of demand. Pick one up for a low price, take the phone to Apple for a battery replacement and you're set for at least two to three years. And today, you have a chance to pick up your very own iPhone X for a low price of $445, fully unlocked and renewed.

A renewed smartphone shows little to no signs of cosmetic imperfections which are not visible at an arm's length. This phone will ship with at least 80% of battery health and comes with a Lightning cable and a charger in the box along with a 90-day guarantee.

The iPhone X features a large 5.8-inch display with Face ID for authentication purposes. There's the A11 Bionic processor under the hood that keeps iOS 13 ticking along nicely. 3GB of RAM is thrown into the mix for fast and fluid multitasking and everything is topped off with a stellar set of cameras that have managed to bag a lot of praises.

This device on sale is fully unlocked and ready to be used on any carrier completely with 4G LTE functionality. You are not tied to any carrier or commitment at all. Just pop in your SIM card and start using the phone as you see fit.

Buy Apple iPhone X, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $445

