AirPods 2 with H1 Chip Currently $20 off, Now Just $139 for Limited Time

Step up your audio experience to truly wireless with a pair of discounted AirPods 2 for just $139, saving your $20 instantly.

Love them or hate them but AirPods are going to be with us for a long, long time. And with every update, the earphones are only getting better and going from strength to strength.

If you are looking to dive into the world of AirPods, then today's a nice day to do it as the second-generation model (the latest ones) is selling for a low price of just $139. This translates to a $20 discount, or 13% off.

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

This particular model on sale features the H1 chip for fast and seamless pairing, Hey Siri support and a Charging Case that offers 24 hours of additional battery life. You get up to 5 hours of playback time on a single charge which is nothing short of phenomenal. Unlike the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 2 feature a universal fit so you don't have to worry about changing ear-tips in order to get the best possible fit for your ear.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case - Was $150, now just $139

