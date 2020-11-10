Apple Silicon Macs Can Run Any iOS App, but Major Developers Have Reportedly Decided Not to Offer Them for Now

Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event will be held around 16 hours for now, and with the event, we’re expected to see two Apple Silicon Macs; the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The company already previewed during its 2020 WWDC keynote that its Apple Silicon Macs will be able to run any iOS app, making it one heck of a selling point for customers. Unfortunately, this will only be true if developers decide to make them available, which isn’t the case right now, according to the latest report.

In Theory, All Apple Silicon Macs Are Compatible With iOS Apps at Launch

A few major iOS app developers have decided not to offer their apps on Mac Apple Store to future Apple Silicon Mac customers, according to what 9to5Mac has dug up. This will include Google, who has decided not to offer a major chunk of its app lineup, such as YouTube, Google Maps, Google Maps, and Gmail. It’s also reported that Facebook will follow the same route as Google, opting not to offer apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and its own social network.

Fortunately, not everyone has made this decision as some content streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ will still be found on the Mac App Store. For Snapchat buffs, it looks like you’re in luck as well. If Apple Silicon Mac owners decide to do a little detective work of their own and visit the App Store, they’ll be met with the following message.

“Designed for iPad. Not verified for macOS.”

This means that if the app is not compatible, the App Store will tell the user to download it on an iPhone or iPad. There is a possibility that these major app developers aren’t bringing their programs to the Apple Silicon Mac, for now, is so they can make additional tweaks and make sure they run properly on the new platform. The last thing customers would want to see is an app acting erratically when the same app is working fine on their iPhone or iPad.

Of course, we’ll get to know more details during and after Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event, so make sure you’re tuned in for all the details.

