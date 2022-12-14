iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 Available for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 for older iPhone and iPad models including iPhone 7 and iPad Air 2.

Apple Releases iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 for iPhone and iPad with Important Security Fixes

With the release of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, Apple has released software updates for older devices as well. Though the iOS 16 updates are packed with new features and changes, you get pretty much nothing with the smaller 15.7.2 release.

However, you do get important security fixes which are always nice to have. There's nothing worse than using a phone or a tablet that makes your private information vulnerable.

This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Downloading and installing the latest update is fairly straightforward - just go to Settings > General > Software Update and wait for the update to show up. Remember, you must have 50% or more battery life in order to install the update otherwise you will be required to plug in your iPhone or iPad to a power outlet.

If you're looking to clean install the update, you have that luxury here too. Connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC or Mac using a Lightning cable and hit the Restore iPhone / iPad button in Finder / iTunes. It will wipe your data off so everything should be backed up safely and security using iCloud, iTunes or Finder.

Download iOS 15.7.2

Download iPadOS 15.7.2

While you are here, check out the following: