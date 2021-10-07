iOS 15.1 Will Bring ProRes Video and Macro Mode Toggle on iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers for testing purposes. The upcoming update will feature support for major features announced at the iPhone 13 launch. We previously came to know that the ProRes video will be available for all iPhone 13 Pro users in a future update. The upcoming update will include the new video format along with other camera features.

iOS 15.1 Will Bring Support For ProRes Video on iPhone 13 Pro Models and Macro Toggle

As mentioned earlier, iOS 15.1 will bring new camera-related features to the table like ProRes video and a toggle for Macro mode. The new video format can be enabled from the Settings app under the "Camera" section. Just tap on "Formats" and then toggle on "Apple ProRes." Take note that ProRes will be limited to 1080p at 30 fps on iPhone 13 Pro models with 128GB of storage. On iPhone 13 Pro models with more than 256GB and higher storage, the ProRes video will be available in 4K. This is due to the fact that 1-minute of 10-bit HDR ProRes video will take as much as 1.7GB of space in HD mode.

Other than the ProRes video format, the iOS 15.1 update will also add a new Macro toggle on iPhone 13 Pro models. Some people do not like the lens swapping over to Ultra Wide when the iPhone's camera gets closers to a certain object. This makes it difficult for users since they would have to constantly keep on moving back and forth. The new Macro toggle will prevent the iPhone's camera app from automatically switching to the Ultra-Wide lens. The Macro toggle will rest in Settings under the camera section.

iOS 15.1 will also bring stability to the system with performance enhancements. Moreover, it will also cater to bugs that are not addressed in the current stable build of iOS 15. What are your thoughts on the new camera features coming with iOS 15.1? Let us know in the comments section below.