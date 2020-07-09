iOS 13.5.1 Causing Battery Drain Issues Due to Music App Background Activity

If you're experiencing reduced battery life after updating to iOS 13.5.1, you're not alone. Some iPhone users have reported that they are noticing reduced battery life after the update and it seems that it has a lot to do with the Music app's background activity. Apple seeded iOS 13.5.1 last month in order to patch the zero-day vulnerability that allowed users to jailbreak their devices using the Unc0ver tool.

Music App on iOS 13.5.1 is Causing iPhone Battery to Drain Due to Background Activity

While Apple's intentions were pure, it did allow battery life to suffer for some iPhone users. Moreover, if your iPhone is getting warm, it is due to the same reason. MacRumors reported that the number of users experiencing the issue is increasing as well.

Hundreds of users, many running iOS 13.5.1 on devices both new and old, are experiencing rapid battery drain when the Music app is not in use. In some cases, the background activity occurs over several hours each day, even if the app has not been used for weeks or even at all.

While reports of battery drainage due to the Music app goes back to April, there has been a sudden surge in the number of users affected by the issue. It is possible that Apple might have changed something on the server-side.

If you're one of the victims of the issue, you can try disabling background activity by going to Settings > General > Background App Refresh > Disable Music. However, take note that this is not a proper fix as it does not completely resolve the issue. Some users also deleted the app which seems to have stopped the battery drainage.

We hope Apple takes note of the issue soon and release a fix.