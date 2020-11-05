Apple has released a brand new HomePod 14.2 software update with features like Dolby Atmos support, new Siri and more.

Update HomePod to 14.2 Software and Take the New Features for a Spin

Apart from iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2, Apple has released HomePod software update 14.2 as well. It's a small update, after all, it' for a speaker. But, it has some interesting changes, which you can read about below:

Software version 14.2 includes support for new ‌Siri‌, Intercom, and Home Theater features. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements. Ask ‌Siri‌ "What's my update?" to hear a personal snapshot of your day that includes the news, weather, traffic, reminders, and calendar appointments. Intercom using ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Apple Watch, ‌AirPods‌, and ‌CarPlay‌. Connect ‌HomePod‌ to ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and enjoy stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio. Add a second ‌HomePod‌ for a more immersive soundstage.

In order to download the new update, you can follow the guide posted here. But, you can follow the steps below as well if you don't feel like opening any links.

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad

app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on the tiny home icon on the top left hand corner

Select Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

