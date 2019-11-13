InWin Announced Their 925 Chassis As A High End Case For A Custom Loop

InWin today announced its 925 Premium PC chassis targeting gamer enthusiasts and high-end system builders looking to create a luxury PC that runs cool. It is a premium case with everything uniquely designed to fit their standards. It comes with all the mouth-watering features anyone would expect from a high-end case.

The 925 Chassis Features A Sleek Design With Space For An E-ATX Motherboard

The InWin 925 not only possesses a sharp and sleek design, but it allows PC enthusiasts to create a high-end workstation or gaming system. This premium PC chassis is wrapped in a single sheet of 4mm aluminum around a strong SECC steel frame. Both sides feature 3mm tempered glass panels that provide a great view of the internal components and are easily removed using the large specially made thumbscrews. The 925 is uniquely designed so each edge is inwardly angled and interlinks seamlessly, creating an eye-catching streamlined look. At the front, the subtle ARGB InWin logo is embedded into the black-anodized panel and can be synced with ARGB-enabled motherboards or control boxes.

Inside, the 925 supports up to E-ATX motherboards (12” x 13”) and dual graphics card placements (vertically or horizontally), plus up to nine fans and two 360mm water-cooling radiators for maximum cooling performance. Meanwhile, dust filters are strategically placed and are easily removed for cleaning. There’s extra space allotted for CPU heatsinks up to 200mm tall and up to 420mm long graphics cards can be installed, while the isolated PSU chamber offers 200mm of space. Up to four 3.5-inch drives and three 2.5-inch SSDs means there are ample storage options for any build. Front I/O ports are conveniently lining the inside edge and include the latest USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, plus two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A and 3.5mm audio jacks for headphones and microphone.

The case has all the features but comes with a very high price. It is $499.99 and does not skimp out on anything. It has everything you would expect from a high-end case. The only real use for this would be to water cool it with a fancy custom loop.