Intel’s Core i9-13980HX CPU Makes Laptops Faster Than AMD’s HEDT Threadripper 32-Core Chips

MSI Raider GE78 HX & Titan GT77 With Intel Core i9-13980HX Outclass The HEDT AMD Threadripper 2990WX CPU

MSI debuted its new laptop lineup during CES 2023, and two of their premium gaming laptops, the MSI GE78 Raider and G77 Titan, were placed for early benchmark testing in Cinebench R23 to check the performance of the Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU that these mobility powerhouses pack.

These two "beast" laptops demonstrated terrific results, even for being considered "engineering samples" of the final product. The Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU offers 24 cores (eight Performance cores and sixteen Efficient cores), and the two laptops also house the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 mobility GPU, which is unlocked on the new systems.

The complete testing, provided by the YouTube channel Jarrod's Tech, showcased not only the new Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU but also the power of MSI's mobility design. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards provide a base TGP of 150W, which can be pushed to 175W with the help of Dynamic Boost to peak boost TGP levels. Each system offers the proprietary 250W Overdrive, allowing the systems to juggle both graphics and processing power and share the massive load between the two components.

The new NVIDIA graphics card, under embargo at the time of writing, could not be tested and published. However, the processor is not under any embargo. In the video, the Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU scored 30498 points for multi-core testing in Cinebench R23, and the processor scored 2135 points for single-core tests.

The Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU used in MSI Titan GT77 and MSI Raider GE78 HX offers an identical configuration to the Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900K processor. The Intel i9-13980HX has a base TDP of 55W and a peak TDP of 157W. The Intel i9-13900K offers a base TDP of 125W and a peak TDP of 253W while reaching a frequency of 5.8 GHz. The mobility chip maxes out at 5.6 GHz peak clocks.

MSI is planning to launch the MSI Titan GT77 and MSI Raider GE78 HX laptops next month on February 8, 2023. Pricing for the two laptops has yet to be revealed and will most likely appear on launch day.

News Sources: VideoCardz, Jarrod's Tech on YouTube