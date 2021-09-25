  ⋮  

Intel’s ARC Alchemist Graphics Card Rumors Point To Three GPUs Aiming High-End & Entry-Level Gaming Market, Top Die Close To RTX 3070 Ti

By Hassan Mujtaba
Intel Unveils Arc Graphics Lineup With Alchemist GPUs Coming To Desktops & Notebooks In Q1 2022

Brand new details regarding the Intel ARC Alchemist lineup of gaming graphics cards have been leaked by Moore's Law is Dead. The new leaks cover the performance and positioning of various GPU configurations within the ARC lineup that is launching in Q1 2022.

Intel ARC Alchemist Gaming Graphics Card Rumors: Three Xe-HPG GPU Configurations Aiming High-End & Entry-Level Segments

According to the rumor, Intel will have at least three configurations of ARC Alchemist GPUs ready for launch in Q1 2022. These will include two configurations based on the top 512 EU die and one configuration based on the 128 EU die. Although there are more GPU configs that we have seen in leaks, it looks like those may be used in future products though that cannot be confirmed. So let's start with the top-end configuration.

Intel ARC Alchemist Graphics Cards To See Participation From Three Leading GPU AIBs [Updated]

MLID has leaked the latest information regarding Intel's ARC Alchemist gaming graphics cards & respective GPU configs.
Intel Xe-HPG 512 EU ARC Alchemist Graphics Card

The top Alchemist 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory featuring a 16 Gbps clock though 18 Gbps cannot be ruled out as per the rumor.

The Alchemist 512 EU chip is expected to measure at around 396mm2 which makes it bigger than the AMD RDNA 2 and NVIDIA Ampere offerings. The Alchemist -512 GPU will come in the BGA-2660 package which measures 37.5mm x 43mm. NVIDIA's Ampere GA104 measures 392mm2 which means that the flagship Alchemist chip is comparable in size while the Navi 22 GPU measures 336mm2 or around 60mm2 less. This isn't the final die size of the chip but it should be very close.

Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to Power Future DOE Supercomputers For The NNSA

NVIDIA packs in tensor cores and much bigger RT/FP32 cores in its chips while AMD RDNA 2 chips pack a single ray accelerator unit per CU and Infinity Cache. Intel will also have dedicated hardware onboard its Alchemist GPUs for Raytracing & AI-assisted super-sampling tech.

The Xe-HPG Alchemist 512 EU chip is suggested to feature clocks of around 2.2 - 2.5 GHz though we don't know if these are the average clocks or the maximum boost clocks. Let's assume that it's the max clock speed and in that case, the card would deliver up to 18.5 TFLOPs FP32 compute which is  40% more than the RX 6700 XT but 9% lower than the NVIDIA RTX 3070.

Expected performance and FLOPs of Intel's ARC Alchemist top GPU die compared to RTX 3070 & RX 6700 XT. (Image Source: MLID)
In a speculative measure of performance, MLID states that the TFLOPs make no sense for comparison as performance scales differently respective to the architecture, not the FLOPs performance. The gaming graphics card is pretty much expected to be faster than the RX 6700 XT & RTX 3070 at this point but with work ongoing on the driver suite, the performance is expected to improve further.

Also, it is stated that Intel's initial TDP target was 225-250W but that's been upped to around 275W now. We can expect a 300W variant with dual 8-pin connectors too if Intel wants to push its clocks even further. In either case, we can expect the final model to rock an 8+6 pin connector config, The reference model is also going to look very much like the drone marketing shot Intel put out during the ARC branding reveal. That reference design was leaked a while back by MLID too. There're also talks about a custom lineup being worked upon by Intel's AIB partners.

Intel ARC Alchemist vs NVIDIA GA104 & AMD Navi 22 GPUs

GPU NameAlchemist DG-512NVIDIA GA104AMD Navi 22
ArchitectureXe-HPGAmpereRDNA 2
Process NodeTSMC 6nmSamsung 8nmTSMC 7nm
Flagship ProductARC (TBA)GeForce RTX 3070 TiRadeon RX 6700 XT
Raster Engine862
FP32 Cores32 Xe Cores48 SM Units40 Compute Units
FP32 Units409661442560
FP32 Compute~16 TFLOPs21.7 TFLOPs12.4 TFLOPs
TMUs256192160
ROPs1289664
RT Cores32 RT Units48 RT Cores (V2)40 RA Units
Tensor Cores512 XMX Cores192 Tensor Cores (V3)N/A
Tensor Compute~131 TFLOPs FP16
~262 TOPs INT8		87 TFLOPs FP16
174 TOPs INT8		25 TFLOPs FP16
50 TOPs INT8
L2 CacheTBA4 MB3 MB
Additional Cache16 MB Smart Cache?N/A96 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Capacity16 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6
LaunchQ1 2022Q2 2021Q1 2021

Intel Xe-HPG 384 EU ARC Alchemist Graphics Card

Moving on, we have the Intel Xe-HPG Alchemist 384 GPU which will be a cut-down variant of the 512 EU die. The 384 EU chip will feature 3072 cores, up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory, and a 192-bit bus interface though Intel could tune it up to 256-bit bus feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity. The card would also feature a TDP of around 200W and is expected to feature performance NVIDIA RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

Intel ARC Alchemist All Set To Tackle NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon GPUs In The $100 To $500 US Market Range

The 384 EU GPU is expected to feature a 16 MB smart cache, respectively. Since the GPU is pretty much a cut-down model, we will get to see clocks over the 2 GHz mark. Now Intel has been testing out various cut-down configurations of its top-die including a 448 EU and 256 EU variant. We don't know if there are any gaming graphics cards planned to release with those specific configs but Intel has the option to release even more SKUs if they see the market for it.

Intel Xe-HPG 128 EU ARC Alchemist Graphics Card

Then lastly, we have the Intel Xe-HPG Alchemist 128 EU parts. The top config is once again a full-fat SKU with 1024 cores, a 64-bit bus interface, and up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory. The cut-down variant will come with 96 EUs or 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory featured across a 64-bit bus interface. The chip will also feature a clock speed of around 2.2 - 2.5 GHz and have a sub 75W power consumption which means we will be looking at connector-less graphics cards for the entry-level segment.

Performance is expected to land between the GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER but with raytracing capabilities. One big advantage that Intel could have over AMD and Intel is that with these cards, they might enter the sub-$250 US market which has been completely abandoned in the current generation of cards. The GeForce RTX 3050 series only got a laptop release so far with RTX 3060 serving the entry-level Ampere segment at $329 US while the RX 6600 is expected to be AMD's entry-level solution for around $300 US.

This GPU will be very similar to the DG1 GPU-based discrete SDV board however Alchemist will have a more improved architecture design and definitely more performance uplift over the first-gen Xe GPU architecture. This lineup is definitely going to be aimed at the entry-level desktop discrete market based on the specifications.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:

GPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory BusTGP
Xe-HPG 512EUAlchemist-512EU512 EUs409616/8 GB GDDR6256-bit225-275W?
Xe-HPG 384EUAlchemist-512EU384 EUs307212/6 GB GDDR6192-bit225-275W?
Xe-HPG 256EUAlchemist-512EU256 EUs20488/4 GB GDDR6128-bit150-200W?
Xe-HPG 192EUAlchemist-512EU192 EUs15364 GB GDDR6128-bit150-200W?
Xe-HPG 128EUAlchemist-128EU128 EUs10244 GB GDDR664-bit
Xe-HPG 96EUAlchemist-128EU86 EUs7684 GB GDDR664-bit

Based on the timeline, the Xe-HPG Alchemist lineup will compete against NVIDIA's Ampere & AMD RDNA 2 GPUs since both companies aren't expected to launch their next-gen parts by the very end of 2022. NVIDIA and AMD are expected to release refreshes in early 2022 so that might give Intel's new lineup some competition but based on current performance expectations, the refreshed may not bring drastic performance differences to the lineup. The Xe-HPG ARC GPUs will also be coming to the mobility platform too and will be featured in Alder Lake-P notebooks.

