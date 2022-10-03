Menu
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Platform & Z790 Motherboards Get Up To DDR5-7600 XMP 3.0 Memory Certification

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 3, 2022, 05:11 AM EDT
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Platform & Z790 Motherboards Get Up To DDR5-7600 XMP 3.0 Memory Certification 1

Memory manufacturers are prepping some super-fast DDR5 memory kits for Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU & Z790 motherboard platform.

Up To DDR5-7600 Memory Support At Launch, Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards To Further Push The Latest Memory Standard

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & the accompanying Z790 motherboards platform are rated to support DDR5-5600 natively (JEDEC). That alone is a 17% uplift over the DDR5-4800 speeds that are supported by the current 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU and Z690 motherboards and a 7.5% advantage over the native AMD Ryzen 7000 speeds of DDR5-5200 (JEDEC). But these are native speeds & the diverse portfolio of memory manufacturers is already prepping to launch their next iteration of the DDR5 series this quarter.

In an Intel XMP 3.0 certification list obtained by Videocardz, we can see that the Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will be offering up to DDR5-7600 support and the entire list include memory kits spec'd over 7.0 Gbps speeds which are quite impressive. G.Skill has the fastest memory kits to offer with three Trident Z5 kits listed at the following specs:

  • G-Skill DDR5-7466 CL36 – F5-7466J3648G16GX2-TZ5RK
  • G-Skill DDR5-7466 CL36 – F5-7466J3648G16GX2-TZ5RK
  • G-Skill DDR5-7600 CL36 – F5-7600J3648G16GX2-TZ5RK
Intel has certified several DDR5 memory kits running over 7 Gbps speeds for its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU & Z790 motherboards platform. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
Intel has certified several DDR5 memory kits running over 7 Gbps speeds for its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU & Z790 motherboards platform. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Not only are these speeds the fastest that we have seen yet but they are also running at lower 1.4V while the other kits run at 1.45-1.50V. G.Skill has certified their upcoming Trident Z5 DDR5 memory on the ASUS Z790 ROG Maximus HERO but do remember that this is just the start. We expect memory speeds to further improve and get close to DDR5-8000 or even exceed that as we enter 2023.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU Platform & Z790 Motherboards Get Up To DDR5-7600 XMP 3.0 Memory Certification 2

Intel itself has touted that their 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU & Z790 motherboard platform will usher in a new era of overclocking with several overclocks beyond 8 GHz and DDR5 speeds that will break the 10 Gbps barrier. We have already seen that with Alder Lake but more extreme records are on their way. The company has also highlighted that DDR5-6600 will be the norm on the 13th Gen CPU platform and we can expect some decent performance uplifts moving from DDR5-4800 to DDR5-7600. At the same time, while DDR5 memory prices have come down significantly over the past few months, these new high-speed kits will come at a premium so expect over $250-$300 US prices for them.

