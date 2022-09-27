Menu
Intel Launches 13th Gen CPUs: Starting At $294, 5.8GHz, 15% ST Increase And 41% Multi-Threaded Performance Increase Over Alder Lake

Usman Pirzada
Sep 27, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT

Intel has finally announced its much anticipated 13th Generation CPUs codenamed ‘Raptor Lake’. The company was able to achieve a standard 15% ST and a 41% multi-threaded advantage over its last generation of CPUs. The flagship of the current lineup will boost to 5.8 GHz out of the box while a 6 GHz KS version is expected to arrive making Intel the first company to hit 5 GHz on CPUs. The company also shared a lot of gaming benchmarks although as AMD had yet to release its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, the comparisons will be against the Ryzen 5950X and 5800X3D.

Intel shows off first-party gaming benchmarks against AMD Ryzen 5950X and 5800X3D

Up next, Intel shows off first-party gaming benchmarks against the AMD Ryzen 5950X and 5800X3D. While it can easily handle the Ryzen 5950x, the 5800X3D with its 3D VCache gives it a bit more trouble. We can see the 13900K trading blows with the 5800X3D but does appear to come out on top – at least in these select few first-party benchmarks. As always you should always wait for third party benchmarks when dealing with any vendor. This time, Intel is also touting its ability to maintain frame consistency at the 99th percentile low metric and showcases that against AMD’s 5950X.

 

Raptor Lake achieves performance parity with Alder Lake at just 65W

Perhaps most impressively, Raptor Lake is able to achieve Intel Core i9 12900k (at PL2=241W) performance parity at just 65Ws. This represents a huge increase in performance efficiency (1/4th the power needed for Alder Lake to be exact) gain and if users want they can retain the ~250W PL2 to get up to 41% more multi-threaded performance – which is a huge gain for CPUs.

In the first salvo of SKUs, Intel has announced 6 CPUs. The Intel Core i9 13900K will have 24 CPU cores (8 P and 16 E) for a total of 32 CPU threads. These will be serviced by 36MB of L3 Smart Cache and 32 MB of L2 cache with a p-core Max turbo of 5.8 GHz and a E-core max turbo fo 4.3 GHz. The CPU also features Intel UHD Graphics 770 and will feature a total of 20 PCIe lanes. Both DDR5 5600 and DDR4 3200 MHz memory will be supported with a maximum memory cap of 128GB. The base TDP (PL1) will be set to 125W while the PL2 will be set to 253W by default. The MSRP will be $589. A KF variant is also present which is otherwise identical but lacks the integrated graphics for $25 less.

Up next you have the Core i7 13700K which features 16 cores (8 P and 8 E) for a total of 24 threads. These will be serviced by 30 MB of L3 Smart Cache and 24 MB of L2 cache with a p-core Max turbo of 5.4 GHz and a E-core max turbo of 4.2 GHz. The CPU also features Intel UHD Graphics 770 and will feature a total of 20 PCIe lanes. Both DDR5 5600 and DDR4 3200 MHz memory will be supported with a maximum memory cap of 128GB. The base TDP (PL1) will be set to 125W while the PL2 will be set to 253W by default. The MSRP will be $409. A KF variant is also present which is otherwise identical but lacks the integrated graphics for $25 less.

Finally you have the Core i5 13600K which features 14 cores (6 P and 8 E) for a total of 20 threads. These will be serviced by 24 MB of L3 Smart Cache and 20 MB of L2 cache with a p-core Max turbo of 5.1 GHz and a E-core max turbo of 3.9 GHz. The CPU also features Intel UHD Graphics 770 and will feature a total of 20 PCIe lanes. Both DDR5 5600 and DDR4 3200 MHz memory will be supported with a maximum memory cap of 128GB. The base TDP (PL1) will be set to 125W while the PL2 will be set to 181W by default. The MSRP will be $319. A KF variant is also present which is otherwise identical but lacks the integrated graphics for $294 less.

The full slide deck can  be seen below:

Intel 13th Gen vs AMD Ryzen 7000 Pricing Comparison:

Intel CPUMSRPDifference (AMD vs Intel)MSRPAMD CPU
Intel Core i9-13900K$659AMD is 6% expensive$699AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i9-13900KF$629AMD is 11% expensive$699AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i7-13700K$449Intel is 22% expensive$549AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Intel Core i7-13700KF$429Intel is 8% expensive$399AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i5-13600K$329Intel is 10% expensive$299AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Intel Core i5-13600KF$309Intel is 3% expensive$299AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

