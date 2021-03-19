  ⋮  

Intel To Host ‘Intel Unleashed’ Webcast Featuring CEO, Pat Gelsinger, on 23rd March – 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon Launch & More

Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has announced that his company will be hosting its 'Intel Unleashed' webcast on 23rd March. Pat states that exciting things will happen during the webcast & we may already know a thing or two that should be making an appearance during the live event.

As tweeted out by Intel's CEO, the company will host its 'Intel Unleashed' event next week. The teaser image shows the picture of a silicon wafer but on a closer inspection & with a higher-quality image posted at Intel's newsroom, we can confirm that the webcast will primarily focus on the 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon CPUs. Following is the tweet and the official PR from Intel:

Join CEO Pat Gelsinger for a business update and webcast address on the new era of innovation and technology leadership.

When: 2-3 p.m. PDT, Tuesday, March 23

Where: Watch live on the Intel Newsroom at http://newsroom.intel.com.

The silicon wafer is composed of 28 core Ice Lake-SP Xeon dies. We know that Intel would offer up to 40 core processors within its 3rd Gen Xeon family this time around to tackle AMD. The Xeon lineup based on the Ice Lake-SP design will be using the 10nm+ process node which shouldn't be mistaken with the 10nm SuperFin process which only lands on Sapphire Rapids Xeons later this year. The Ice Lake-SP processors will be featuring the Sunny Cove core architecture which was introduced back in 2019 and coming to servers in 2021. It should be noted that Intel has a more modern Willow Cove architecture powering its consumer & commercial processors right now so we aren't getting that on the server-side.

Intel's Xeon Ice Lake-SP lineup is split between Platinum, Gold, and Silver SKUs. The top SKU is said to be the Xeon Platinum 8380 which would feature 40 cores, a base clock of 2.30 GHz, and a 270W TDP. Compared to AMD's flagship, we are looking at lower cores and a lower base clock however, Intel's architecture and process nodes are tuned for higher clock speeds so that might mark a small win for the blue team.

The company is also placing bets on its AVX-512 instruction set and has shown CPU benchmarks where it handily beats AMD's existing Rome CPUs but only when running applications that fully leverage AVX-512 instructions. Standard applications would not see the same benefit on Intel CPUs.

The lineup starts with 8 cores and goes all the way up to 40 cores. The lineup is quite confusing if compared to the AMD EPYC parts so you can see the table below to get a sense of what Intel will be offering in its 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake-SP stack:

Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU NameCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheL2 CacheTDP
Xeon Platinum 838040 / 802.30 GHzTBA60 MB50.00 MB270W
Xeon Platinum 836838 / 762.40 GHzTBA57 MB47.50 MB270W
Xeon Platinum 8360Y36 / 722.40 GHzTBA54 MB45.00 MB250W
Xeon Platinum 835832 / 642.65 GHzTBA48 MB40.00 MB250W
Xeon Platinum 8358P32 / 642.60 GHzTBA48 MB40.00 MB240W
Xeon Platinum 8352S32 / 642.20 GHz3.40 GHz48 MB40.00 MB205W
Xeon Platinum 8352Y32 / 642.20 GHz3.40 GHz48 MB40.00 MB205W
Xeon Platinum 8352V36 / 722.10 GHzTBA54 MB45.00 MB195W
Xeon Platinum 8351N36 / 722.40 GHzTBA54 MB45.00 MB225W
Xeon Gold 635418 / 363.10 GHzTBA27 MB22.50 MB205W
Xeon Gold 634828 / 562.80 GHzTBA42 MB35.00 MB235W
Xeon Gold 634616 / 323.10 GHzTBA24 MB20.00 MB205W
Xeon Gold 634224 / 482.70 GHzTBA36 MB30.00 MB220W
Xeon Gold 633832 / 642.00 GHzTBA48 MB40.00 MB205W
Xeon Gold 6336Y24 / 482.40 GHzTBA36 MB30.00 MB185W
Xeon Gold 63348 / 163.50 GHzTBA12 MB10.00 MB165W
Xeon Gold 633028 / 562.00 GHzTBA42 MB35.00 MB205W
Xeon Gold 632616 / 322.80 GHzTBA24 MB20.00 MB185W
Xeon Gold 532026 / 522.20 GHzTBA39 MB16.25 MB185W
Xeon Gold 5318Y24 / 482.00 GHzTBA36 MB30.00 MB165W
Xeon Gold 531712 / 242.80 GHzTBA12 MB15.00 MB150W
Xeon Gold 5315Y8 / 163.00 GHzTBA12 MB10.00 MB150W
Xeon Silver 431620 / 402.30 GHzTBA30 MB25.00 MB150W
Xeon Silver 431416 / 322.30 GHzTBA24 MB20.00 MB135W
Xeon Silver 431012 / 242.10 GHzTBA12 MB15.00 MB135W
Xeon Silver 4309Y8 / 162.60 GHzTBA12 MB10.00 MB105W

Other than the Xeon announcement, we can also expect Intel to provide us with better information regarding its next-generation Xeon roadmap, an update on external/internal fabs utilization, and a couple of teases on other announcements such as the Xe-HPG parts which have been confirmed for unveiling on 26th March.

