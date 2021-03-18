Intel’s Mystery Clue Cracked: Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt Going Live On 26th March 2021

Our detectives readers have cracked the cryptic clue left by Intel on their HPG teaser. The binary string led to a hidden Intel page announcing an Xe HPG scavenger hunt on the 26th of March 2021 9AM PST.

Intel's puzzle cracked: Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt going live on 26th March 2021

Wccftechianr @duckofdeath was the first one to crack the code as they correctly realized that the decimal translation of the binary code was actually an IP (35.160.237.208) that led to the Xe HPG scavenger site. The IP is the result of only the binary puzzle though so it could mean that additional information still remains locked in the alphanumeric sequence. If anyone else solves that we will update this article pronto.

Recap: Puzzle posted in Xe HPG teaser

The two instances of puzzles that we were able to spot (there might be more) are given below for convenience:

The 7 digit alphanumeric sequence comes first and the binary flashes a few seconds later:

79.0731W (UNSOLVED?)

00100011 (SOLVED)

10100000

11101101

11010000

If the alphanumeric sequence is seperate then it could mean a lot of things. The 79.07 could be the TDP, the 31W could be referring to the launch date (or 31 week of 2021) which when decoded results in "August 2 2021" (hat tip to Videocardz for looking up the week). It could also mean something else entirely - because we are not sure as we said.

Intel Xe HPG will be the first gaming graphics card from the company and will likely feature 512 EUs or 4096 ALUs (cores). They will be targeting the mid-end market segment and pricing should be really affordable considering what is going on in the markets due to cryptocurrencies right now. Xe HPG is going to be the company's trial run in the gaming graphics segment and will be the predecessor to significantly more powerful cards if the trial is successful.