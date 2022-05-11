Intel Shows Off 14th Gen Meteor lake ‘Standard’ & ‘High-Density’ Die Packages: CPU Tiles Produced by Intel, GPU Tiles by TSMC

Intel has shown off its 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU in standard and high-density die flavors to the press who visited the 'Vision' event. The dies show a closer look at the blue team's next-gen chip which will power the laptop and desktop segment in 2023.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU Pictured In Both Standard & High-Density Die Flavors

At the end of last month, Intel announced that they have achieved Power-On for their 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs, scheduled for a 2023 launch. Now, the company has given the first close-up look at Meteor Lake which, as expected, comes in a multi-tile design, utilizing core IPs fabricated over at both Intel and TSMC. These are then integrated and shipped in a single package during the post-process stage.

Intel Launches 12th Gen Alder Lake-HX CPUs: The Fastest Laptop Chips Yet With Up To 16 Cores, 5 GHz, 16 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes, Full-Range Overclocking

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs 'Standard' & 'High-Density' Packages (Image Credits: PC-Watch):







In pictures published by PC-Watch, you can see that there are two distinct 14th Gen Meteor Lake packages. The first one is the standard package while the second one is a high-density package. One of the key differences between 12th Gen Alder Lake and 14th Gen Meteor Lake packages is that the latter lacks the PCH die and instead, features it on the same chip in a tiled architecture design. If you look up close, the main die is composed of at least four tiles and each of the tiles could offer further tiles which are necessarily true for the GPU which is based on a new tGPU (Tile-GPU) design.

Intel Sapphire Rapids (HBM/Non-HBM) & Ponte Vecchio Tiled CPU/GPUs (Image Credits: PC-Watch):







Chiplets, or Tiles as Intel seems to refer them, will play a huge role in shaping the company's next-generation chip portfolio, both CPUs and GPUs. In addition to Meteor Lake, Chipzilla also showed off its Sapphire Rapids Quad-Tile packages in both HBM and non-HBM flavors while also giving a close-up of their flagship GPU, the Ponte Vecchio with Xe-HPC architecture. Both Sapphire Rapids and Ponte Vecchio were confirmed during the 'Vision Event' to be shipping to Argonne National Laboratory to power their upcoming Aurora Supercomputer which should come operational this year.

Intel Unveils Habana Gaudi2 & Greco 7nm Deep Learning Accelerators: Gaudi2 With 24 TPCs, 96 HBM2e, 600W TDP Offering Faster Training Performance Than NVIDIA Ampere A100

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs: Intel 4 Process Node, Tiled Arc GPU Design, Hybrid Cores, 2023 Launch

The 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are going to be a gamer changer in the sense that they will adopt a brand new tiled architecture approach. Based on the 'Intel 4' process node, the new CPUs will be offering a 20% improvement in performance per watt through EUV technology and are set to tape out by 2H 2022 (manufacturing-ready). The first Meteor Lake CPUs are scheduled to ship out by 1H 2023 and availability is expected later the same year.

According to Intel, the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will feature a brand new tiled architecture and what this basically means is that the company has decided to go full-on chiplet. There are 3 main tiles on the Meteor Lake CPUs. There's the IO Tile, the SOC Tile, & the Compute Tile. The Compute Tile comprises the CPU Tile and GFX Tile. The CPU Tile will be making use of a new hybrid core design, delivering higher-performance throughput at lower power while the graphics tile will be unlike anything we have seen before.

As Raja Koduri states, the Meteor Lake CPUs will be utilizing a tiled Arc graphics powered GPU which will make it an entirely new class of graphics on a chip. It's neither an iGPU nor a dGPU & currently regarded as tGPU (Tiled GPU / Next-Gen Graphics Engine). The Meteor Lake CPUs will utilize the brand new Xe-HPG graphics architecture, allowing for increased performance at the same level of power efficiency as existing integrated GPUs. This will also enable enhanced support for DirectX 12 Ultimate and XeSS, features that are only supported by the Alchemist lineup as of right now.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison: