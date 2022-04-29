Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023

Intel's EVP & GM of Client Computing Group, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, has announced that the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs have achieved 'Power-On'.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs Achieve 'Power-On' Marking A Significant Milestone For The 2023 Platform

The 'Power-On' marks a major milestone for Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs. The blue team has been sharing Meteor Lake milestones for some time now. The compute tile for the chip was Taped in back in May 2021 followed by the compute tile 'Power-On' a few months later in October 2022. it has now achieved full power-on which means that Intel can start forming the first engineering chips around it before shipping it out to customers and initiating the mass production process.

We have officially powered-on our first disaggregated product: Meteor Lake. An incredible milestone resulting from the efforts of so many across @intel. Congratulations, team! pic.twitter.com/eKvHzDqSiu — Michelle Johnston Holthaus (@MJHolthaus) April 29, 2022

Intel 4 Meteor Lake has now successfully booted Windows, Chrome, and Linux. The speed at which the team was able to achieve this milestone is a significant sign of the health of both Meteor Lake and our Intel 4 process technology. Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger

Now there's certainly a long road ahead but Intel has already confirmed that their 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are booting successfully within various operating systems as confirmed during the 2022 Q1 earnings report from yesterday.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs: Intel 4 Process Node, Tiled Arc GPU Design, Hybrid Cores, 2023 Launch

The 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are going to be a gamer changer in the sense that they will adopt a brand new tiled architecture approach. Based on the 'Intel 4' process node, the new CPUs will be offering a 20% improvement in performance per watt through EUV technology and are set to tape out by 2H 2022 (manufacturing-ready). The first Meteor Lake CPUs are scheduled to ship out by 1H 2023 and availability is expected later the same year.

According to Intel, the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will feature a brand new tiled architecture and what this basically means is that the company has decided to go full-on chiplet. There are 3 main tiles on the Meteor Lake CPUs. There's the IO Tile, the SOC Tile, & the Compute Tile. The Compute Tile comprises the CPU Tile and GFX Tile. The CPU Tile will be making use of a new hybrid core design, delivering higher-performance throughput at lower power while the graphics tile will be unlike anything we have seen before.

As Raja Koduri states, the Meteor Lake CPUs will be utilizing a tiled Arc graphics powered GPU which will make it an entirely new class of graphics on a chip. It's neither an iGPU nor a dGPU & currently regarded as tGPU (Tiled GPU / Next-Gen Graphics Engine). The Meteor Lake CPUs will utilize the brand new Xe-HPG graphics architecture, allowing for increased performance at the same level of power efficiency as existing integrated GPUs. This will also enable enhanced support for DirectX 12 Ultimate and XeSS, features that are only supported by the Alchemist lineup as of right now.

