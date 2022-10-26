Menu
Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Gets High-Res & Beautiful CPU Die Shot

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 26, 2022, 06:46 AM EDT
Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Gets High-Res & Beautiful CPU Die Shot 1

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU launched last week and has been shipping to customers since then. The flagship chip of the lineup offers impressive performance and value, all of which has been achieved by the updated Raptor Cove and Gracemont Core dies.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU High-Res Die Shots & Close-Ups Reveal Updated Raptor Cove & Gracemont Cores

While Intel has given us a close-up of the Intel Raptor Lake CPU die themselves, Fritzchens Fritz goes one step ahead in providing more detailed and high-res shots. Each part of the silicon die along with each core is measured precisely and labeled so let's get on with the details.

According to Fritz, the top Intel B0 die is the flagship desktop variant and measures 252mm2. The structure is as we had expected, featuring 8 Raptor Cove cores with the L3 cache situated between them. We also have the four Gracemont clusters packing four cores each with its L2 cache on the outer side and L3 cache in the middle. The Raptor Cove P-Cores measure around 7.5mm2 alone, 8mm2 with the 2 MB L2 cache, and 10mm2 with the L3 cache. The E-cores measure 2.57mm2 with the L2 cache and 1.58mm2 without the L2 cache.

Intel Raptor Lake Full "B0" CPU Die Shot (Image Credits: Fritzchens Fritz):

Following is the breakdown of each core as reported by Fritzchens Fritz:

  • P-Core with 2MB L2$ --> 8,080mm²
  • P-Core w/o the new L2$ --> 7,429mm²
  • P-Core with L3$ --> 10,068mm²
  • E-Core w/o L2$ --> 1,588mm²
  • E-Core with L2$ --> 2,570mm²

Intel Raptor Cove Core Die Shot (Image Credits: Fritzchens Fritz):

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Gets High-Res & Beautiful CPU Die Shot 2

Intel Gracemont Core Die Shot (Image Credits: Fritzchens Fritz):

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Gets High-Res & Beautiful CPU Die Shot 3

The full-fat B0 die will be landing in multiple Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake SKUs. On the desktop side, it is featured on the Core i9-13900K and Core i9-13900KF CPUs for now but will also be featured on the Core i9-13900 and Core i9-13900T SKUs. The Core i9-13900KS CPU which launches next year is also going to use the same die and deliver boost speeds of up to 6 GHz when it launches.

