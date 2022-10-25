Intel’s Entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Has Been Confirmed By Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed Intel's entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs lineup in its support list for the upcoming Windows 11 22H2 OS.

22 Raptor Lake CPUs Confirmed As Microsoft Lists Down Intel's 13th Gen Chips Supported By Windows 11 Version 22H2

Over a week ago, Gigabyte posted information on supported Intel processors for their new line of Z790 motherboards on its website. In that information, there was a listing of twenty-two new processors, all from the upcoming Raptor Lake line. Microsoft Windows support page was recently updated because of the latest update for the Windows 11 22H2 OS version, which lists the exact twenty-two Intel processors. The company has now confirmed that the newest Intel Raptor Lake CPUs have been released.

So far, Intel has only confirmed the specifications of its 13th Gen Raptor Lake "K" or Unlocked parts which includes just six SKUs. The rest of the Non-K lineup not only launches later but Intel has yet to confirm its specifications.

Raptor Lake Core i9 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):

Raptor Lake Core i7 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):

Raptor Lake Core i5 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):

Raptor Lake Core i3 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):

The Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" series integrates two different architectures throughout the SKUs listed by Gigabyte and Microsoft. The company has chosen to utilize the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" architecture throughout the middle to lower-end processors, offering TDPs between 35 to 65W. The Raptor Lake architecture can be found between the higher standard to premium processors, delivering as high as 125W TDP levels.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds

Up To 41% Multi-Thread Performance Improvement

Up To 15% Single-Thread Performance Improvement

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (x4 reserved for PCH)

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP / 253W PL2 TDP

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 Launch (October)

Intel's non-K and T-series processors in the Raptor Lake series have yet to be announced, along with the lower and more cost-friendly motherboard configurations for the B760 and H770 series.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name Silicon Revision / QDF P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Boost (Max) Cache (Total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900KS B0 8 16 24 / 32 TBD / 6.0 GHz TBD TBD 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) TBD Intel Core i9-13900K B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $589.9 US Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) 4.3 GHz 68 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $564.99 US Intel Core i9-13900 B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900F B0 8 16 24 / 32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz 5.3 GHz (All-Core) 4.2 GHz 68 MB 65W (PL1)

~200W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-13900T B0 8 16 24 / 32 1.1 / 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 3.9 GHz 68 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700K B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $409.99 US Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 4.2 GHz 54 MB 125W (PL1)

253W (PL2) $384.99 US Intel Core i7-13700 B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700F B0 8 8 16 / 24 2.1 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 4.1 GHz 54 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-13700T B0 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz (All-Core) 3.6 GHz 54 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600K B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $319.99 US Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) TBD 44 MB 125W (PL1)

181W (PL2) $294.99 US Intel Core i5-13600 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.7 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13600T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.8 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 44 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500 C0 6 8 14 / 20 2.5 / 4.5 GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13500T C0 6 8 14 / 20 1.6 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 32 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400 B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400F B0 / C0 6 4 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.3 GHz 28 MB 65W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-13400T C0 6 4 10 / 16 1.3 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 28 MB 35W (PL1)

100W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100 H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100F H0 4 0 4 / 8 3.4 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 60W (PL1)

88W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i3-13100T H0 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / TBD GHz TBD TBD 12 MB 35W (PL1)

66W (PL2) TBA

