Intel’s Entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Has Been Confirmed By Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed Intel's entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs lineup in its support list for the upcoming Windows 11 22H2 OS.
Over a week ago, Gigabyte posted information on supported Intel processors for their new line of Z790 motherboards on its website. In that information, there was a listing of twenty-two new processors, all from the upcoming Raptor Lake line. Microsoft Windows support page was recently updated because of the latest update for the Windows 11 22H2 OS version, which lists the exact twenty-two Intel processors. The company has now confirmed that the newest Intel Raptor Lake CPUs have been released.
So far, Intel has only confirmed the specifications of its 13th Gen Raptor Lake "K" or Unlocked parts which includes just six SKUs. The rest of the Non-K lineup not only launches later but Intel has yet to confirm its specifications.
Raptor Lake Core i9 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):
Raptor Lake Core i7 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):
Raptor Lake Core i5 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):
Raptor Lake Core i3 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):
The Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" series integrates two different architectures throughout the SKUs listed by Gigabyte and Microsoft. The company has chosen to utilize the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" architecture throughout the middle to lower-end processors, offering TDPs between 35 to 65W. The Raptor Lake architecture can be found between the higher standard to premium processors, delivering as high as 125W TDP levels.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:
- Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
- Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores
- Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
- Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds
- Up To 41% Multi-Thread Performance Improvement
- Up To 15% Single-Thread Performance Improvement
- Double The E-Cores on certain variants
- Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
- Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
- New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
- Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
- Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
- Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
- 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (x4 reserved for PCH)
- Enhanced Overclocking Features
- 125W PL1 TDP / 253W PL2 TDP
- AI PCIe M.2 Technology
- Q4 2022 Launch (October)
Intel's non-K and T-series processors in the Raptor Lake series have yet to be announced, along with the lower and more cost-friendly motherboard configurations for the B760 and H770 series.
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:
|CPU Name
|Silicon Revision / QDF
|P-Core Count
|E-Core Count
|Total Core / Thread
|P-Core Base / Boost (Max)
|P-Core Boost (All-Core)
|E-Core Boost (Max)
|Cache (Total L2 + L3)
|TDP
|MSRP
|Intel Core i9-13900KS
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|TBD / 6.0 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-13900K
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$589.9 US
|Intel Core i9-13900KF
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|3.0 / 5.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz (All-Core)
|4.3 GHz
|68 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$564.99 US
|Intel Core i9-13900
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900F
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|2.0 / 5.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All-Core)
|4.2 GHz
|68 MB
|65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i9-13900T
|B0
|8
|16
|24 / 32
|1.1 / 5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz (All-Core)
|3.9 GHz
|68 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700K
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$409.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700KF
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|3.4 / 5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz (All Core)
|4.2 GHz
|54 MB
|125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)
|$384.99 US
|Intel Core i7-13700
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700F
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|2.1 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|4.1 GHz
|54 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i7-13700T
|B0
|8
|8
|16 / 24
|1.4 / 4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz (All-Core)
|3.6 GHz
|54 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600K
|B0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$319.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600KF
|B0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|3.5 / 5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz (All-Core)
|TBD
|44 MB
|125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)
|$294.99 US
|Intel Core i5-13600
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.7 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13600T
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|1.8 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|2.5 / 4.5 GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13500T
|C0
|6
|8
|14 / 20
|1.6 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|32 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400
|B0 / C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400F
|B0 / C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|2.5 / 4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz (All-Core)
|3.3 GHz
|28 MB
|65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i5-13400T
|C0
|6
|4
|10 / 16
|1.3 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|28 MB
|35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.4 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100F
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|3.4 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)
|TBA
|Intel Core i3-13100T
|H0
|4
|0
|4 / 8
|2.5 / TBD GHz
|TBD
|TBD
|12 MB
|35W (PL1)
66W (PL2)
|TBA
News Sources: VideoCardz, Microsoft
