Menu
Company

Intel’s Entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Has Been Confirmed By Microsoft

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 25, 2022, 05:25 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Intel's Entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Has Been Confirmed By Microsoft 1

Microsoft has confirmed Intel's entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs lineup in its support list for the upcoming Windows 11 22H2 OS.

22 Raptor Lake CPUs Confirmed As Microsoft Lists Down Intel's 13th Gen Chips Supported By Windows 11 Version 22H2

Over a week ago, Gigabyte posted information on supported Intel processors for their new line of Z790 motherboards on its website. In that information, there was a listing of twenty-two new processors, all from the upcoming Raptor Lake line. Microsoft Windows support page was recently updated because of the latest update for the Windows 11 22H2 OS version, which lists the exact twenty-two Intel processors. The company has now confirmed that the newest Intel Raptor Lake CPUs have been released.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel’s AI Neural Co-Processor Featured On Its CPUs Gets New GNA Driver

So far, Intel has only confirmed the specifications of its 13th Gen Raptor Lake "K" or Unlocked parts which includes just six SKUs. The rest of the Non-K lineup not only launches later but Intel has yet to confirm its specifications.

Raptor Lake Core i9 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):

Intel's Entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Has Been Confirmed By Microsoft 2

Raptor Lake Core i7 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):Intel's Entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Has Been Confirmed By Microsoft 3

Raptor Lake Core i5 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):Intel's Entire 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Has Been Confirmed By Microsoft 4

Raptor Lake Core i3 SKUs (Image Credits: Microsoft):

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Raptor Lake CPUs Boost Intel Sales Versus AM5 But AMD’s AM4 Continues To Dominate & Ryzen 7 5800X3D Leads The Pack

The Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" series integrates two different architectures throughout the SKUs listed by Gigabyte and Microsoft. The company has chosen to utilize the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" architecture throughout the middle to lower-end processors, offering TDPs between 35 to 65W. The Raptor Lake architecture can be found between the higher standard to premium processors, delivering as high as 125W TDP levels.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

  • Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
  • Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores
  • Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
  • Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds
  • Up To 41% Multi-Thread Performance Improvement
  • Up To 15% Single-Thread Performance Improvement
  • Double The E-Cores on certain variants
  • Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
  • Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
  • New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
  • Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
  • 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (x4 reserved for PCH)
  • Enhanced Overclocking Features
  • 125W PL1 TDP / 253W PL2 TDP
  • AI PCIe M.2 Technology
  • Q4 2022 Launch (October)

Intel's non-K and T-series processors in the Raptor Lake series have yet to be announced, along with the lower and more cost-friendly motherboard configurations for the B760 and H770 series.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU NameSilicon Revision / QDFP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Boost (Max)Cache (Total L2 + L3)TDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900KSB081624 / 32TBD / 6.0 GHzTBDTBD68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		TBD
Intel Core i9-13900KB081624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$589.9 US
Intel Core i9-13900KFB081624 / 323.0 / 5.8 GHz5.5 GHz (All-Core)4.3 GHz68 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$564.99 US
Intel Core i9-13900B081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900FB081624 / 322.0 / 5.6 GHz5.3 GHz (All-Core)4.2 GHz68 MB65W (PL1)
~200W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-13900TB081624 / 321.1 / 5.3 GHz4.3 GHz (All-Core)3.9 GHz68 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700KB08816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$409.99 US
Intel Core i7-13700KFB08816 / 243.4 / 5.4 GHz5.3 GHz (All Core)4.2 GHz54 MB125W (PL1)
253W (PL2)		$384.99 US
Intel Core i7-13700B08816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700FB08816 / 242.1 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)4.1 GHz54 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-13700TB08816 / 241.4 / 4.9 GHz4.2 GHz (All-Core)3.6 GHz54 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600KB06814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$319.99 US
Intel Core i5-13600KFB06814 / 203.5 / 5.2 GHz5.1 GHz (All-Core)TBD44 MB125W (PL1)
181W (PL2)		$294.99 US
Intel Core i5-13600C06814 / 202.7 / TBD GHzTBDTBD44 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13600TC06814 / 201.8 / TBD GHzTBDTBD44 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500C06814 / 202.5 / 4.5 GHzTBDTBD32 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13500TC06814 / 201.6 / TBD GHzTBDTBD32 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400B0 / C06410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400FB0 / C06410 / 162.5 / 4.6 GHz4.1 GHz (All-Core)3.3 GHz28 MB65W (PL1)
TBD (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-13400TC06410 / 161.3 / TBD GHzTBDTBD28 MB35W (PL1)
100W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100H0404 / 83.4 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100FH0404 / 83.4 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB60W (PL1)
88W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i3-13100TH0404 / 82.5 / TBD GHzTBDTBD12 MB35W (PL1)
66W (PL2)		TBA

News Sources: VideoCardz, Microsoft

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order