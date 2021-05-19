Intel Iris Xe DG1 GPU Powered Graphics Cards Shipping With CyberPowerPC’s Pre-Built Gaming PCs

Although Intel's Iris Xe DG1 GPU was never designed to be released as a consumer-ended desktop graphics card, it looks like CyberPowerPC is shipping its pre-built gaming PCs with the said graphics card.

Intel Iris Xe DG1 GPU Powered Graphics Card Featured Inside CyberPowerPC's Pre-Built Gaming PC, Starting at $749.99 US

Intel has on several occasions clarified that the Iris Xe DG1 GPU is designed for mobility and the only desktop variants we will see is the SDV (Software Development Vehicle) which was shipped to the developer community. Aside from that, the GPU wasn't meant for a consumer release, however, a few months back, we saw the graphics cards show up in OEM flavors from ASUS and Colorful.

Now as spotted by Videocardz, the Intel Iris Xe DG1 graphics card is shipping within CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming Desktop PCs which features a price of $749.99 US. The base variant of this system features an Intel Core i5-11400F (Rocket Lake) CPU, 8 GB DDR4-3000 memory, 500 GB SSD & accompanied by a PSU, Casing, and gaming peripherals. The most interesting component is the graphics card itself.

The pictures of the system aren't well-lit but we can see that the card features a single-slot design and comes with either a passively cooling design or a small heatsink fan. There's no external power connector required since the Intel Xe DG1 GPUs are entry-level designs with TDP under 75W. As for the specifications, the Intel Iris Xe DG1 GPU is based on the Xe-LP graphics architecture that features 80 Execution Units or 640 cores. It comes with 4 GB of LPDDR4X memory which offers a bandwidth of 68 GB/s.









This isn't even the full iris Xe DG1 configuration as that rocks 96 EUs or 768 cores. It is likely that Intel is supplying OEMs with some DG1 chips for entry-level gaming PCs. While the performance they have on offer is good compared to built-in (integrated) graphics, it will still be a better option to look for discrete graphics solutions. Intel's proper DG2 (Xe-HPG GPU) discrete graphics cards are pitted for a launch later this year and will be aiming at the mainstream and high-end gaming segment, more on those here.