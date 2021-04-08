The first pictures of Intel's high-end Xe-HPG DG2 GPU-based discrete gaming graphics cards and specifications have been leaked by Moore's Law is Dead. The leaker has not only posted the first pictures of the engineering board but also detailed the specifications and expected performance numbers of the flagship part.

Intel's Xe-HPG DG2 High-End Gaming Graphics Card Pictured - 512 EUs, 275W TDP on TSMC 6nm Node, Performance Up To NVIDIA's RTX 3080

The Xe HPG DG2 GPUs based on the Gen 12 graphics architecture is a brand new design hence it is expected of them to feature brand new shading techniques such as these. Other than that, Intel discrete graphics cards will fully support ray tracing and a range of other capabilities such as Intel's own DLSS competitor which is internally being referred to as XeSS (Xe Super Sampling).

As for the card itself, MLID states that the sample pictured is a very early engineering sample and not a final design. That is apparent from the green-colored PCB and a cheap plastic shroud which will be changed in the final version of the card. The pictures show the card running a dual-slot form factor with dual-fan cooling, a large aluminum fin heatsink, and the Intel logo plastered over a small acrylic panel (note the L is missing).

Following are the first pictures of an Intel Xe-HPG DG2 graphics card's engineering sample. Do note that the following is not a final design. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)





The card features an 8+6 pin connector configuration and MLID states that the expected TDP of the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 gaming discrete graphics card is expected to be up to 275W. The PCB or the back is not shown in the leak as it contains traces through which MLID's source could be tracked.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards Specifications

Each Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU SKU will come in various configurations which will range from the full-fat chip to several cut-down variants. This is similar to NVIDIA's Ampere GA102-400, GA102-200 naming schemes, or AMD's Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL naming conventions. The top DG2 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory (8 GB GDDR6 listed too). Based on demand and yields, Intel could produce more variants of this flagship chip but we can't say for sure right now.

The Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU chip is suggested to feature clocks of up to 2.2 GHz though we don't know if these are the average clocks or the maximum boost clocks. Also, it is stated that Intel's initial TDP target was 225-250W but that's been upped to around 275W now. We can expect a 300W variant with dual 8-pin connectors too if Intel wants to push its clocks even further.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU Variant GPU SKU Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU DG2-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit ~275W Xe-HPG 384EU DG2-384EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit TBC Xe-HPG 256EU DG2-384EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 192EU DG2-384EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 128EU DG2-128EU 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit TBC Xe-HPG 96EU DG2-128EU 86 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit ~120W

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards Performance & Features

Once again, these are just a few of several variants that will be utilizing the Xe-HPG architecture. The Intel DG2 GPUs will be coming to both desktop and mobility designs later this year and are rumored to be based on an external foundry process node, most probably TSMC and its 6nm (N6) node.

Besides that, some performance targets are also mentioned and the flagship Xe-HPG DG2 discrete graphics card is hinted to be as fast as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 which should put it close to the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT too. The 3DMark TimeSpy scores vary a lot based on various samples and end up somewhere between the RTX 2080 and the RTX 3090. The performance metrics could be for differently configured DG2 SKUs.

It is stated that the company will have very good drivers but that depends on the timing of the cards itself as Intel could go two routes, either push the line back for drivers to mature or release them early but still offer good support but lack in terms of other features, similar to AMD's RDNA 2 which still hasn't received its DLSS competitor months after launch. The encoding and prosumer capabilities are also going to be very impressive for Xe-HPG graphics cards.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards Availability & Pricing

The leaker states that the card is nowhere ready for a launch until Q4 2021 or even early next year (proper availability). No AIBs have received proper information about the cards yet as the cards are still receiving design tweaks by Intel themselves. Prosumer variants are also expected but they will not be ready till 2022. It looks like the 512 EU SKU will be heading out to the consumer segment-first followed by 128 EU SKUs shortly after. The leaker also states that the successor to DG2 GPUs will be known as Elasti 'DG3' and has a release date scheduled for 2023.

As for pricing, the mid-range cards are expected to be priced at around $200-$300 US which is what Raja Koduri considers to be the sweet spot for gaming. There's no mention of pricing for the higher-end variants but expect them over $500 US. Expect more information around the mid of 2021 related to Intel's desktop discrete gaming graphics lineup.