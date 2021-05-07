Just a day after Intel stated that its Xe-HPG DG2 GPU powered graphics card lineup is right around the corner, a new leak has unveiled specifications of several laptop and desktop SKUs which will be launching later this year.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Powered Mobility & Desktop Graphics Lineup Leaks Out, Coming To Alder Lake-P Laptops Later This Year

Published by Igor's Lab, the latest details show a block diagram that suggests that Intel had initially planned Xe-HPG DG2 GPUs for its high-end Tiger Lake-H chips which are launching next week but it looks like the lineup didn't align with the 11th Gen CPU launch hence they will now be introduced in the 12th Gen Alder Lake-P laptops that launch in the second half of 2021.

Looking at the block diagram, we can see that the Tiger Lake-H and the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 mobility GPU will be connected through a PCIe Gen 4.0 x12 interface. The GPU has its own subsystems that are connected to it as represented below:

Interestingly, TUM_APISAK confirms that this was the case as he spotted an Intel Xe-HPG 416 EU part clocked at 1100 MHz on the Tiger Lake-H platform back in March.

Moving to the specific SKUs, the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU lineup for desktop and mobility platforms will feature at least 5 SKUs. The first three SKUs are based on the BGA2660 package & feature up to 512 EUs (Execution Units) or 4096 cores. It looks like the rest of the BGA2660 SKUs but will end up with different die sizes based on the configuration.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 512 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Each Xe-HPG based DG2 GPU SKU will come in various configurations which will range from the full-fat chip to several cut-down variants. This is similar to NVIDIA's Ampere GA102-400, GA102-200 naming schemes, or AMD's Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL naming conventions. The top DG2 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory (8 GB GDDR6 listed too). Based on demand and yields, Intel could produce more variants of this flagship chip but we can't say for sure right now.





The 512 EU part is suggested to feature an 1100 MHz base and 1800 MHz turbo clock speed on the mobile platform. The chip will carry 16 MB of smart cache and will come in a 100W TDP package.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Moving on, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU SKU which is expected to comprise at least three variants. The full fat chip will feature 3072 cores, up to 12 GB GDDR6 memory (6 GB GDDR6 listed too), and a 192-bit bus interface. Then we have two variants, a 256 EU and a 192 EU variant which are comprised of 2048 and 1536 cores. While both variants feature a 128-bit bus interface, the 256 EU SKU will come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory (4 GB GDDR6 listed too) while the 192 EU variant will stick with just 4 GB GDDR6 memory. Based on the specifications, these GPUs will be positioned as mainstream parts.

Videocardz had earlier leaked out the die configuration of the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 384 GPU variant which should measure 190mm2. The PCB blueprint shows 6 memory module locations which do confirm a 192-bit bus interface and either 6 or 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity. The 384 and 256 EU SKUs are expected to feature 16 MB and 8 MB smart cache, respectively. The clock speeds for the 384 EU parts are reported at 600 MHz base and 1800 MHz turbo while the 256 EU part will feature a 450 MHz base and 1400 MHz turbo clock.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU Discrete Gaming Graphics Cards

Then lastly, we have the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 128 EU parts. The top config is once again a full-fat SKU with 1024 cores, a 64-bit bus interface, and 4 GB GDDR6 memory. The cut-down variant will come with 96 EUs or 768 cores and a 4 GB GDDR6 memory featured across a 64-bit bus interface. This GPU will be very similar to the DG1 GPU-based discrete SDV board however DG2 will have a more improved architecture design and definitely more performance uplift over the first-gen Xe GPU architecture. This lineup is definitely going to be aimed at the entry-level desktop discrete market based on the specifications.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Specifications (Credits: Igor's Lab)

SKU 1 SKU 2 SKU 3 SKU 4 SKU 5 Package type BGA2660 BGA2660 BGA2660 TBC TBC Supported Memory Technology GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory speed 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Interface / bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit Memory Size (Max) 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB Smart cache size 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB TBC TBC Graphics Execution Units (EUs) 512 384 256 196 128 Graphics Frequency (High) Mobile 1.1 GHz 600 MHz 450 MHz TBC TBC Graphics Frequency (Turbo) Mobile 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz 1.4 GHz TBC TBC TDP Mobile (Chip Only)

100 100 100 TBC TBC TDP desktop TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

The Xe HPG GPUs based on the Gen 12 graphics architecture is a brand new design hence it is expected of them to feature brand new shading techniques such as these. Other than that, Intel discrete graphics cards will fully support ray tracing and a range of other capabilities.

Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU Based Discrete Gaming Graphics Card Specs:

GPU Variant GPU SKU Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU DG2-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit ~275W Xe-HPG 384EU DG2-384EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit TBC Xe-HPG 256EU DG2-384EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 192EU DG2-384EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit TBC Xe-HPG 128EU DG2-128EU 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit TBC Xe-HPG 96EU DG2-128EU 86 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit ~120W

We have seen the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 GPU-based discrete graphics card engineering sample leak out last month along with some rumored performance and pricing figures, you can read more on that here. All we know for sure is that Intel will be launching its DG2 lineup later this year for desktops & mobility PC platforms.