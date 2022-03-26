The Wait Is Over Soon! Intel To Finally Unveil Its First Discrete Arc GPUs Powered By Alchemist Xe-HPG Architecture on 30th March

It was a long wait but we are now just a few days from the launch of Intel's first Discrete graphics family, the Arc Alchemist GPUs, which are launching on 30th March.

Intel's First Discrete Graphics Family, Arc Alchemist GPUs, Finally Launching on 30th of March

We are all excited about the fact that a third player is entering the discrete GPU segment. With the blue team's entrance, one can expect the GPU market to become even more competitive, offering more options to gamers, better performance, brand new features, and more. Next week, on 30th of March, Intel will finally be taking the curtains off its first Arc GPU products based on Alchemist Xe-HPG architecture.

The company has posted a short teaser on its Twitter feed that showcases what clearly looks like a laptop. Just to recap, Intel has announced its plan to launch Arc Alchemist GPUs for the notebook / laptop segment first in Q1 2022 followed by desktop variants in Q2 and workstation variants in the third quarter.

Intel's first Arc Alchemist GPUs will be based on the SOC2 die which is the smallest of the two and designed for entry-level and mainstream solutions. We can expect the chip to power various GPUs on a wide variety of laptop configurations ranging from Arc A350M, Arc A370M, and Arc A380M. For those who hunger for higher performance, they would have to wait a bit for the SOC1 die which is planned for launch slightly later but within the Q2 2022 time frame.

Yes! We are about to launch our brand-new Intel Arc graphic solution. The OEM devices featuring Arc GPUs will be launched by the end of this month. You may take a first look at our discrete graphics for laptops on March 30th at 8 AM, PST via https://t.co/rKmNtFEPYF — Intel Support (@IntelSupport) March 26, 2022

Intel will also host an Arc event for their official unveiling on March 30th at 8 AM (Pacific Time). At the event, Intel would unveil all the details for its first discrete graphics lineup including product specs, designs, demos, performance, and prices. You can expect designs from HP, Dell, ACER, and Samsung amongst others during the event. For the full roundup of everything, we know so far, head over to this page.