Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro & Pro 360 Series Laptops Official: Powered by Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, Up To Arc Alchemist Graphics

Samsung has officially kicked off MWC 2022 with the announcement of its next-gen Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops that are powered by Intel's 12th Gen CPUs & Arc Graphics.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series aims to be the lightest and thinnest design made with the most powerful hardware specifications. The laptops come in two configurations, a 13.3" & a 15.6" model. In terms of design, the laptops come in silver and graphite colors while rocking a weight of up to 1.17 kg (15.6") and 0.87 kg (13.3"). Both models are equipped with a fully AMOLED display & deliver a 1080p FHD viewing experience.

Coming to the specifications, both laptops are fitted with Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs with Evo technology. The CPU configurations include Core i7 and Core i5 in the Alder Lake-P (U28) variation. The memory subsystem includes up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 configurations while storage options will include up to 1 TB of NVMe (Gen 4) storage.

The graphics side is powered by the integrated Iris Xe graphics with 96 Execution Units on the 13.3" model but the 15.6" model comes with the option of both internal (Iris Xe) & external (Arc) graphics solutions. The specific Arc Alchemist graphics solution is not mentioned but it's most likely going to be the Arc A370M or Arc A380M which is based on the DG2-128 SOC and features up to 128 EUs or 1024 processing cores.

I/O on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series include WiFi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G (on the 15-inch model), 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x USB Type-C port (65W power adapter), 1x USB 3.2 port, 3.5" Headphone/Mic & a MicroSD slot. The 15.6" model additionally rocks an HDMI output and a nano-SIM (optional) slot for the added 5G functionality. The new laptops are said to deliver up to 21 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Book Series (2022) Lineup:

Both laptops feature a Fingerprint sensor on the Power Key and a Stereo Sound System by AKG featuring Dobly Atmos with a max output of 4W on the 13-inch and 5W on the 15-inch model. The camera setup is a front-facing FHD 1080p variant with dual array-mic. Lastly, both models come with the Windows 11 Operating System installed by default.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series takes things one step ahead with a 2-in-1 design that's fully compliant with Windows 11 OS. Just like the standard lineup, the 360 series also comes in two flavors, 13 & 15-inch with a similar specs sheet.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Book2 Pro series offers a variety of updates that make everyday interactions more seamless:

Link to Windows / Microsoft Your Phone, which pairs your Galaxy smartphone to your Galaxy Book2 Pro series device, now offers Recent Apps, allowing users to swipe up on their Windows 11 taskbar to check their smartphone’s status and even select their most recently used smartphone apps to use directly on their desktops.

which pairs your Galaxy smartphone to your Galaxy Book2 Pro series device, now offers allowing users to swipe up on their Windows 11 taskbar to check their smartphone’s status and even select their most recently used smartphone apps to use directly on their desktops. With Samsung Multi Control, you can use your Galaxy Book2 Pro series’ keyboard and trackpad while navigating on your Galaxy Tab S8 screen for seamless interactions across devices.

you can use your Galaxy Book2 Pro series’ keyboard and trackpad while navigating on your Galaxy Tab S8 screen for seamless interactions across devices. Private Share makes sharing sensitive work documents to colleagues easier than ever. It creates timed links with increased security options based on blockchain technology including view-only access, disabling screen capture abilities while viewing, and fully revoking access, so users keep full control of their files even after sharing.

makes sharing sensitive work documents to colleagues easier than ever. It creates timed links with increased security options based on blockchain technology including view-only access, disabling screen capture abilities while viewing, and fully revoking access, so users keep full control of their files even after sharing. Now, Quick Share can be used to send large files with the new Link Sharing option , which generates an easily shareable link that recipients can access to quickly share content from PC to other devices.

can be used to send large files with the new , which generates an easily shareable link that recipients can access to quickly share content from PC to other devices. The Galaxy Book2 Pro series also serves as the perfect hub for your SmartThings-compatible devices. Turn on the lights, set the temperature, or check your security cams all from the convenience of the SmartThings Dashboard. With the new Bixby voice control functionality, you can control your IoT devices with the convenience of voice prompts. Plus, with SmartThings Find, if a user misplaces their Galaxy Book2 Pro series device, they can quickly locate it even if it is currently turned off.

You can check out the full Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro & Pro 360 lineup at the following links:

As for pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series will be available on 1st April for a price of $1049 or 1449 Euros for the base configuration while the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 series will be available the same month starting at $1249 or 1549 Euros.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro ​ Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3” Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6” Dimensions22 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2mm 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7mm (Internal Graphic) 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.2mm (External Graphic) Weight​23 0.87kg 1.11kg (Internal Graphic) 1.17kg (External Graphic) OS24 Windows 11 Display​ AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) CPU (Platform) 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors (i7/i5)

(Intel® EVO™) Graphic​25 Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Connectivity26 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax, 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax, 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color​27 Silver, Graphite Memory28 8/16/32GB (LPDDR5) Storage29 Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic FHD 1080p/Dual Array Mic Audio Stereo 2 x max 4W (Smart AMP), Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Stereo 2 x max 5W (Smart AMP), Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard30 Island Type with Backlit 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit Battery​31 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh​ (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W USB Type-C Adapter Authentication Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports32 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1),

HDMI (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, microSD Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, microSD,

nano SIM (Optional) slot