Intel’s Next-Gen Box CPU Cooler ‘Laminar Series’ For 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPUs Pictured, Updated Spiral Fin Design With LEDs

Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs are launching in November and will feature a brand new chip architecture, brand new platform, brand new I/O (DDR5/PCIe 5.0), and also, brand new boxed CPU coolers under the LAMINAR series branding.

Intel's LAMINAR Series Boxed CPU Coolers Pictured, Stock Air-Coolers For Alder Lake With Updated Spiral Fin Design & LEDs

The pictures of the Intel LAMINAR series which are reportedly brand new thermal solutions for the entire 65W Alder Lake CPU range have been published by Ayxerious (via Videocardz) over on Twitter. According to the leaked slide, Intel is readying at least three new CPU coolers for its Alder Lake lineup which will be compatible with the LGA 1700 socket out of the box and will offer a huge upgrade over existing boxed CPU coolers.

From the looks of things, the coolers will come in three segments, the base RS1 for Pentium and Celeron chips, the mainstream RM1 for Core i7/Core i5/Core i3 chips, and the higher-end RH1 for Core i9 chips. Starting with the higher-end Laminar RH1 boxed CPU cooler, we are looking at a tall air-cooler that features several aluminum fins connecting to a base plate which might feature the copper base design.

The cooler has a fan in the middle and also comes with RGB LEDs surrounding it. The mounting mechanism has also been updated for the higher-end variant which features a screw design rather than the simple twist and lock design. This design will still be used on the two entry-level designs, the RS1, and the RM1. These two coolers are very much similar to one another but we can spot a few changes here and there.

The RM1 features more aluminum fins and a beefier internal heatsink with a small LED strip surrounding the fan while the base 'RS1' cooler features no LED and seems to have a smaller circular heatsink without the larger aluminum fins. The fins connecting to the base heatsink are actually made of plastic and just for design.

It looks like these coolers will only be available with non-K Alder Lake Desktop CPUs while the K-series SKUs will come without any coolers just like current-generation chips. Intel will recommend higher-end 3rd party Air/Liquid coolers to those buying their Alder Lake unlocked chips for overclocking or just for standard use since those are rated at 125W at the base TDP.

Intel seems to be following AMD's steps with these coolers who also introduced brand new coolers with their Ryzen lineup under the Wraith brand and include several options to choose from. AMD's Wraith coolers are also bundled with the CPUs but can be purchased separately too. The AMD line is also made in conjunction with the TDP of the respective processor it is bundled with so a Stealth cooler would be designed for a standard 35W 'GE' chip while the Wraith Spire series will be aimed at the 65W, Wraith Max for 95W parts and Wraith PRISM for the higher-end 105W SKUs. We can't wait to see the new Laminar series coolers in action on Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs.