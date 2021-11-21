Intel’s Entry-Level ARC Alchemist Gaming Graphics Cards To Feature Up To 8 Xe-HPG GPU Cores, 6 GB GDDR6 Memory & $179 US Pricing

New details regarding Intel's entry-level ARC Alchemist graphics cards powered by the Xe-HPG GPU architecture have been revealed by Moore's Law is Dead.

Intel's Entry-Level ARC Alchemist Graphics Cards With Xe-HPG GPU To Rock 6 GB Memory, Will Compete Against AMD Navi 24 & NVIDIA GA107 GPUs

The Intel ARC Alchemist will comprise the top and entry-level segments. MLID already provided in-sight on the 512 EU part so now, we have our focus shifted towards the entry-level lineup that will be launching in Q1 2022 for laptops (Dell / ASUS) and followed with a desktop launch later (Q2 of 2022 as rumored).

Intel’s Flagship ARC Alchemist GPU With 32 Xe Cores Spotted in OpenCL Benchmarks, Max Boost of 2.1 GHz But Runs At Lower Clocks

Intel Xe-HPG 128 EU ARC Alchemist Graphics Card

The Intel Xe-HPG Alchemist entry-level graphics cards will be based on the 128 EU SKU. The top config is once again a full-fat SKU with 1024 cores in 8 Xe cores, a 96-bit bus interface, & up to 6 GB GDDR6 memory. The core clocks for this specific GPU SKU are expected to range between 2.2-2.5 GHz on the TSMC 6nm process node.

Interestingly, this is an upgrade over the previous specs which only mentioned a 64-bit bus interface and 4 GB memory for the same SKU. It looks like the desktop variants will be the ones featuring the higher-end 96-bit (6 GB) GDDR6 configuration clocked at 16 Gbps while the laptop variants might stick with 64-bit (4 / 8 GB) GDDR6 configuration clocked at 14 Gbps.

The cut-down variant will come with 96 EUs or 768 cores and a 64-bit bus interface. The card has been rumored with 4 GB GDDR6 memory but the source says we also can't rule out the possibility of a 3 GB variant. Both cards will have a 75W power consumption which means we will be looking at connector-less graphics cards for the entry-level segment.

Intel Next-Gen Sapphire Rapids ‘Fishhawk Falls’ HEDT Platform To Be Rebranded As Xeon Workstation: Up To 56 Cores, 350W TDP & 8-Channel DDR5 Ready

Performance is expected to land between the GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER but with raytracing capabilities. One big advantage that Intel could have over AMD and Intel is that with these cards, they might enter the sub-$200 US market which has been completely abandoned in the current generation of cards. The GeForce RTX 3050 series only got a laptop release so far with RTX 3060 serving the entry-level Ampere segment at $329 US while the RX 6600 is expected to be AMD's entry-level solution for around $300 US. There is a recent rumor that AMD is planning to launch AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT & RX 6400 desktop graphics cards so that might be the first true competition against Intel's entry-level part.

This GPU will be very similar to the Intel Xe-LP GPU-based discrete SDV board however Alchemist will have a more improved architecture design and definitely more performance uplift over the first-gen Xe GPU architecture. This lineup is definitely going to be aimed at the entry-level desktop discrete market based on the specifications.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:

GPU Variant Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU ARC A*** Alchemist-512EU 512 EUs 4096 16/8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 225-275W? Xe-HPG 384EU ARC A*** Alchemist-512EU 384 EUs 3072 12/6 GB GDDR6 192-bit 225-275W? Xe-HPG 256EU ARC A*** Alchemist-512EU 256 EUs 2048 8/4 GB GDDR6 128-bit 150-200W? Xe-HPG 192EU ARC A*** Alchemist-512EU 192 EUs 1536 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit 150-200W? Xe-HPG 128EU ARC A*** Alchemist-128EU 128 EUs 1024 8/6/4 GB GDDR6 96/64-bit 50-75W? Xe-HPG 96EU ARC A*** Alchemist-128EU 86 EUs 768 8/6/4 GB GDDR6 96/64-bit 50-75W?

Based on the timeline, the Xe-HPG Alchemist lineup will compete against NVIDIA's Ampere & AMD RDNA 2 GPUs since both companies aren't expected to launch their next-gen parts by the very end of 2022. NVIDIA and AMD are expected to release refreshes in early 2022 so that might give Intel's new lineup some competition but based on current performance expectations, the refreshed may not bring drastic performance differences to the lineup. The Xe-HPG ARC GPUs will also be coming to the mobility platform too and will be featured in Alder Lake-P notebooks.