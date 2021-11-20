Intel’s Flagship ARC Alchemist GPU With 32 Xe Cores Spotted in OpenCL Benchmarks, Max Boost of 2.1 GHz But Runs At Lower Clocks

Intel's flagship ARC Alchemist GPU-powered graphics card has been spotted within the Geekbench database once again. This time, the chip seems to be an early sample as it runs at lower clocks than the maximum frequency which is listed within the same benchmark.

Intel's Flagship ARC Alchemist GPU Powered Graphics Card Spotted in Geekbench Benchmark

The Intel ARC Alchemist graphics card can easily be identified with its 512 Execution units (4096 ALUs). The specific variant is mentioned to feature a maximum boost clock of 2.1 GHz but can be seen operating at a much lower 1.33 GHz within the JSON Data listed at Geekbench. As such, the GPU is running at 63% of its maximum performance potential, says Videocardz. It is likely that the variant is an early sample and still needs to be sorted out before we can see its full performance.

Intel Next-Gen Sapphire Rapids ‘Fishhawk Falls’ HEDT Platform To Be Rebranded As Xeon Workstation: Up To 56 Cores, 350W TDP & 8-Channel DDR5 Ready

This particular ARC Alchemist graphics card sample was also tested on an older Core i5-9600K test platform. The performance itself isn't something to be excited about as the OpenCL score ranged between 65000-69000 points which is almost GeForce RTX 2060 performance. Once again, the Xe HPG powered graphics card isn't ready and not in its final state so the performance numbers here are pretty much useless for comparison against any modern-day graphics card.

Intel ARC Alchemist 32 Xe-Core Graphics Card Geekbench Benchmarks (Image Credits: TUM_APISAK / Benchleaks)









Intel Xe-HPG 512 EU ARC Alchemist Graphics Card

The top Alchemist 512 EU variant has just one configuration listed so far and that utilizes the full die with 4096 cores, 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory featuring a 16 Gbps clock though 18 Gbps cannot be ruled out as per the rumor.

The Alchemist 512 EU chip is expected to measure at around 396mm2 which makes it bigger than the AMD RDNA 2 and NVIDIA Ampere offerings. The Alchemist -512 GPU will come in the BGA-2660 package which measures 37.5mm x 43mm. NVIDIA's Ampere GA104 measures 392mm2 which means that the flagship Alchemist chip is comparable in size while the Navi 22 GPU measures 336mm2 or around 60mm2 less. This isn't the final die size of the chip but it should be very close.

First Look at Intel’s Next-Gen Meteor Lake CPUs, Sapphire Rapids Xeons & Ponte Vecchio GPUs Fresh Out of Arizona’s Fab 42

NVIDIA packs in tensor cores and much bigger RT/FP32 cores in its chips while AMD RDNA 2 chips pack a single ray accelerator unit per CU and Infinity Cache. Intel will also have dedicated hardware onboard its Alchemist GPUs for Raytracing & AI-assisted super-sampling tech.

The Xe-HPG Alchemist 512 EU chip is suggested to feature clocks of around 2.2 - 2.5 GHz though we don't know if these are the average clocks or the maximum boost clocks. Let's assume that it's the max clock speed and in that case, the card would deliver up to 18.5 TFLOPs FP32 compute which is 40% more than the RX 6700 XT but 9% lower than the NVIDIA RTX 3070.

Also, it is stated that Intel's initial TDP target was 225-250W but that's been upped to around 275W now. We can expect a 300W variant with dual 8-pin connectors too if Intel wants to push its clocks even further. In either case, we can expect the final model to rock an 8+6 pin connector config, The reference model is also going to look very much like the drone marketing shot Intel put out during the ARC branding reveal. That reference design was leaked a while back by MLID too. There're also talks about a custom lineup being worked upon by Intel's AIB partners.

Intel ARC Alchemist vs NVIDIA GA104 & AMD Navi 22 GPUs

GPU Name Alchemist DG-512 NVIDIA GA104 AMD Navi 22 Architecture Xe-HPG Ampere RDNA 2 Process Node TSMC 6nm Samsung 8nm TSMC 7nm Flagship Product ARC (TBA) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Radeon RX 6700 XT Raster Engine 8 6 2 FP32 Cores 32 Xe Cores 48 SM Units 40 Compute Units FP32 Units 4096 6144 2560 FP32 Compute ~16 TFLOPs 21.7 TFLOPs 12.4 TFLOPs TMUs 256 192 160 ROPs 128 96 64 RT Cores 32 RT Units 48 RT Cores (V2) 40 RA Units Tensor Cores 512 XMX Cores 192 Tensor Cores (V3) N/A Tensor Compute ~131 TFLOPs FP16

~262 TOPs INT8 87 TFLOPs FP16

174 TOPs INT8 25 TFLOPs FP16

50 TOPs INT8 L2 Cache TBA 4 MB 3 MB Additional Cache 16 MB Smart Cache? N/A 96 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6 Launch Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

The Intel ARC Alchemist GPUs are expected to launch in Q1 2022 with the desktop variants now rumored for a Q2 2022 launch. Expect Intel to share more details on ARC Alchemist GPUs & their next-gen Alder Lake-P/M laptop CPU lineup at CES 2022.

News Sources: Benchleaks , TUM_APISAK , Videocardz