Intel Demos Core i9-13900KS CPU With Blazing-Fast 6 GHz Clock Out Of Box

Intel's Core i9-13900KS officially hits retail shelves tomorrow and the blue team gave us a brand new demo of the chip running at its full 6 GHz frequency.

Intel benchmarks an undisclosed CPU in a recent video that reaches 6 GHz out of the box, but we all know its the Intel Gen Core i9-13900KS

Announced last year in September, the Intel Core i9-13900KS is going to be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU and also the world's first chip to run at 6 GHz out of the box. The CPU has appeared within various leaked benchmarks here and here and we have also seen the processor pushed through overclocking to an astonishing 9 GHz+ frequency world record.

Yesterday, Intel published a video demonstrating the out-of-box performance of the new Core i9-13900KS CPU. Jason Xie, Gaming Technical Marketing Lead for Intel, conducts the demonstration. In the video but we can tell that it is the Core i9-13900KS since it is the only chip able to achieve a 6.0 GHz clock out of box.

Jason Xie uses the ASUS Z790 motherboard, currently available for sale, with a reference CPU. Xie keeps the Core i9-13900KS temperatures at a comfortable level with an off-the-shelf Corsair AIO liquid cooler. To ensure transparency from Intel, the Intel Gaming Technical Marketing Lead has HWiNFO open & Intel's proprietary Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) while running the 7zip benchmark for the demonstration to showcase how the chip clocks up to 6 GHz.

During the benchmark, it shows the Core i9-13900KS tops at 6.0 GHz with two cores activated. It is clear that to keep those levels consistent, users will need to ensure that their system will be compatible and capable of such a feat. Several factors can affect performance, from software to temperature levels to the hardware used.

Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU 'Official' Specifications:

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configurations. The 13900KS CPU features a 'Thermal Velocity Boost' frequency of up to 6 GHz, making it the first chip to hit that frequency out of the box. The CPU features a 'Turbo Boost Max' frequency of up to 5.8 GHz while the P-Cores run at a standard turbo frequency of up to 5.4 GHz while the E-Cores run at up to 4.3 GHz.

Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+

3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+ Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 150W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W & even beyond that using the extreme power profile modes. Now the Core i9-13900KS won't come cheap and will definitely cost a premium of $100 to $200 US over the Core i9-13900K while also consuming much higher power. The Core i9-13900KS will be a limited run and will hit retail shelves tomorrow.

