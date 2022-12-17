Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak, Up To 15% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

The latest Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks have leaked out & showcase up to a 15% improvement over the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.

Intel Core i9-13900KS, World's First 6 GHz Desktop CPU, Sits 15% Ahead of The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Launches 12th January

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The 13900KS CPU features a 'Thermal Velocity Boost' frequency of up to 6 GHz, making it the first chip to hit that frequency out of the box. The CPU features a 'Turbo Boost Max' frequency of up to 5.8 GHz while the P-Cores run at a standard turbo frequency of up to 5.4 GHz while the E-Cores run at up to 4.3 GHz.

Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+

3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+ Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 150W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W & even beyond that using the extreme power profile modes.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Single-Core) ST 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900KS 2.4k Core i9-13900K 2.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.1k Core i7-13700K 2.1k Core i9-12900K 2k Core i5-13600K 2k Core i7-12700K 2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2k Core i5-12600K 2k Ryzen 5 7600X 1.9k Core i9-11900K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.6k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.6k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.6k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.5k

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core) MT 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Core i9-13900KS 41k Core i9-13900K 41k Ryzen 9 7950X 39.7k Core i7-13700K 37.9k Core i9-12900K 28.9k Core i5-13600K 27.5k Ryzen 9 5950X 24.4k Core i7-12700K 24.2k Ryzen 9 5900X 23k Ryzen 7 7700X 21.1k Core i5-12600K 19.8k Ryzen 7 5800X 17.9k Ryzen 5 7600X 15.4k Ryzen 5 5600X 15.1k

13900KS

12 JAN Y23 pic.twitter.com/AThPEuLQOi — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) December 17, 2022

In terms of single-threaded performance, the Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU offers a 15% improvement over the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and a 5% improvement over the Core i9-13900K. In multi-threaded tests, the CPU offers an 8% improvement over the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and a 3% improvement over the Core i9-13900K. This is not that much of a significant gain over the Core i9-13900K but the gold silicon will make it a very enticing CPU for extreme overclockers and enthusiasts.

Now the Core i9-13900KS won't come cheap and will definitely cost a premium of $100 to $200 US over the Core i9-13900K while also consuming much higher power. But that's why the chip will mostly be a limited production run and quantities won't be the same as the standard Core i9-13900K CPUs. The CPU is slated to launch on the 12th of January next year.

News Source: chi11eddog