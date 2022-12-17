Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks Leak, Up To 15% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Hassan Mujtaba
The latest Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz Raptor Lake CPU benchmarks have leaked out & showcase up to a 15% improvement over the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.

Intel Core i9-13900KS, World's First 6 GHz Desktop CPU, Sits 15% Ahead of The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Launches 12th January

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The 13900KS CPU features a 'Thermal Velocity Boost' frequency of up to 6 GHz, making it the first chip to hit that frequency out of the box. The CPU features a 'Turbo Boost Max' frequency of up to 5.8 GHz while the P-Cores run at a standard turbo frequency of up to 5.4 GHz while the E-Cores run at up to 4.3 GHz.

  • Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+
  • Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 150W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W & even beyond that using the extreme power profile modes.

Intel 13th Gen Non-K CPU Benchmarks Leak: Core i9-13900, Core i7-13700, Core i5-13600, Core i5-13500 & Core i5-13400 Tested In Cinebench 1
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Single-Core)
ST
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900KS
2.4k
Core i9-13900K
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7950X
2.1k
Core i7-13700K
2.1k
Core i9-12900K
2k
Core i5-13600K
2k
Core i7-12700K
2k
Ryzen 7 7700X
2k
Core i5-12600K
2k
Ryzen 5 7600X
1.9k
Core i9-11900K
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5950X
1.6k
Ryzen 9 5900X
1.6k
Ryzen 7 5800X
1.6k
Ryzen 5 5600X
1.5k
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core)
MT
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
Core i9-13900KS
41k
Core i9-13900K
41k
Ryzen 9 7950X
39.7k
Core i7-13700K
37.9k
Core i9-12900K
28.9k
Core i5-13600K
27.5k
Ryzen 9 5950X
24.4k
Core i7-12700K
24.2k
Ryzen 9 5900X
23k
Ryzen 7 7700X
21.1k
Core i5-12600K
19.8k
Ryzen 7 5800X
17.9k
Ryzen 5 7600X
15.4k
Ryzen 5 5600X
15.1k

In terms of single-threaded performance, the Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU offers a 15% improvement over the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and a 5% improvement over the Core i9-13900K. In multi-threaded tests, the CPU offers an 8% improvement over the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and a 3% improvement over the Core i9-13900K. This is not that much of a significant gain over the Core i9-13900K but the gold silicon will make it a very enticing CPU for extreme overclockers and enthusiasts.

Now the Core i9-13900KS won't come cheap and will definitely cost a premium of $100 to $200 US over the Core i9-13900K while also consuming much higher power. But that's why the chip will mostly be a limited production run and quantities won't be the same as the standard Core i9-13900K CPUs. The CPU is slated to launch on the 12th of January next year.

News Source: chi11eddog

