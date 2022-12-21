It’s Over 9000! Intel Core i9-13900KS Becomes The First CPU To Achieve 9 GHz Frequency World Record

Intel's Core i9-13900KS has become the world's first CPU to break past the 9 GHz Frequency barrier after more than a decade.

It was just a few months ago when Intel broke AMD's previously held frequency world record of 8.79 GHz by having its Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU push beyond the 8.8 GHz frequency and now, the upcoming Core i9-13900KS has broken past another record which makes it the first on this planet to achieve a 9 GHz frequency.

It's over 9000!!!! ASUS overclockers broke the 9 GHz barrier, smashing their own previous CPU frequency record.​ With that, the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex has 14 World Records, and 29 GFP scores, making it the Z790 record-breaking champion.🏆 @intel @IntelGaming pic.twitter.com/hVs4uJTqdb — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) December 21, 2022

The Intel Core i9-13900KS is already an insane clock chip, running at up to 6 GHz frequency out of the box. But as expected, enthusiasts and extreme overclockers who this chip is mainly targeted at, have shown us the true overclocking capabilities of the chip. ASUS's in-house and renowned over-clocker, Elmor, was able to hit a clock frequency of up to 9008.82 MHz or 9 GHz with the Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU using LN2 cooling.

The motherboard used to achieve such a record was none other than the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 APEX which is also one of the best memory overclocking motherboards available right now. In a live demonstration, we can see that SkatterBencher along with Elmor celebrating the 9 GHz OC on Core i9-13900KS chip. During the overclocking session, sub-zero temperatures of -250.2C were achieved.

Intel Core i9-13900KS CPU 'Official' Specifications:

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The 13900KS CPU features a 'Thermal Velocity Boost' frequency of up to 6 GHz, making it the first chip to hit that frequency out of the box. The CPU features a 'Turbo Boost Max' frequency of up to 5.8 GHz while the P-Cores run at a standard turbo frequency of up to 5.4 GHz while the E-Cores run at up to 4.3 GHz.

Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+

3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+ Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 150W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W & even beyond that using the extreme power profile modes. Now the Core i9-13900KS won't come cheap and will definitely cost a premium of $100 to $200 US over the Core i9-13900K while also consuming much higher power. But that's why the chip will mostly be a limited production run and quantities won't be the same as the standard Core i9-13900K CPUs. The CPU is slated to launch on the 12th of January next year.