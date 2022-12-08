Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU Benchmarks Leak Out: 5% Faster Single & 10% Faster Multi-Threading Performance Versus 13900K

The latest benchmarks of Intel's first 6 GHz CPU, the Core i9-13900KS, have leaked out within the Geekbench 5 benchmark database and it sits a good 10% ahead of the 13900K.

Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU Is 5% Faster In Single & 10% Faster In Multi-Threaded Performance In Latest Benchmark Leak

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The 13900KS CPU features a 'Thermal Velocity Boost' frequency of up to 6 GHz, making it the first chip to hit that frequency out of the box. The CPU features a 'Turbo Boost Max' frequency of up to 5.8 GHz while the P-Cores run at a standard turbo frequency of up to 5.4 GHz while the E-Cores run at up to 4.3 GHz.

Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+

3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+ Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 150W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W & even beyond that using the extreme power profile modes. The CPU is expected to cost around 799 USD when it hits retail in early 2023 but will be available in limited quantities.

Intel Core i9-13900KS, the world's first 6 GHz, CPU has been benchmarked in Geekbench 5 and sits up to 10% faster than the 13900K. (Image Credits: Benchleaks0

Intel Core i9-13900KS Single-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900KS 2.3k Core i9-13900K 2.2k Ryzen 9 7900X 2.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2.2k Ryzen 5 7600X 2.2k Core i9-13900 2.1k Core i9-12900KS 2.1k Core i7-13700K 2k Core i5-13600K 1.9k Core i9-12900K 1.9k Core i7-12700K 1.9k M2 Max 1.9k M1 Max 1.8k Core i5-12600K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.7k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.7k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.7k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.6k

Intel Core i9-13900KS Multi-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900KS 26.8k Core i9-13900K 24.3k Ryzen 9 7950X 24.4k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Core i9-12900KS 19k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k M2 Max 14.6k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k M1 Max 12.3k Core i5-12600K 11.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 11.4k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

In single-core performance, the CPU scores 2319 points which put its 5% ahead of the i9-13900K, and if we compare the multi-threading performance, we are looking at an even better performance of up to 10%. Versus the Core i9-12900KS, the Core i9-13900KS will offer a 10% performance bump in single-core and 40% performance boost in multi-threaded performance.

Now the Core i9-13900KS won't come cheap and will definitely cost a premium of $100 to $200 US over the Core i9-13900K while also consuming much higher power. But that's why the chip will mostly be a limited production run and quantities won't be the same as the standard Core i9-13900K CPUs.

News Source: Benchleaks