Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU Benchmarks Leak Out: 5% Faster Single & 10% Faster Multi-Threading Performance Versus 13900K

Hassan Mujtaba
Intel Core i9-13900KS "Raptor Lake", The World's First 6 GHz CPU, Launches In Early 2023 1

The latest benchmarks of Intel's first 6 GHz CPU, the Core i9-13900KS, have leaked out within the Geekbench 5 benchmark database and it sits a good 10% ahead of the 13900K.

Intel Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU Is 5% Faster In Single & 10% Faster In Multi-Threaded Performance In Latest Benchmark Leak

The Intel Core i9-13900KS will be the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The 13900KS CPU features a 'Thermal Velocity Boost' frequency of up to 6 GHz, making it the first chip to hit that frequency out of the box. The CPU features a 'Turbo Boost Max' frequency of up to 5.8 GHz while the P-Cores run at a standard turbo frequency of up to 5.4 GHz while the E-Cores run at up to 4.3 GHz.

  • Core i9-13900KS 8+16 (24/32) - 3.2 / 6.0 GHz - 66 MB Cache, 150W (PL1) / 253W (PL2)+
  • Core i9-12900KS 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.5 GHz - 30 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 241W (PL2)

The CPU will be featuring 68 MB of combined cache and a 150W PL1 rating that goes up to 253W & even beyond that using the extreme power profile modes. The CPU is expected to cost around 799 USD when it hits retail in early 2023 but will be available in limited quantities.

Intel Core i9-13900KS, the world's first 6 GHz, CPU has been benchmarked in Geekbench 5 and sits up to 10% faster than the 13900K. (Image Credits: Benchleaks0
Intel Core i9-13900KS Single-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900KS
2.3k
Core i9-13900K
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7900X
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7950X
2.2k
Ryzen 7 7700X
2.2k
Ryzen 5 7600X
2.2k
Core i9-13900
2.1k
Core i9-12900KS
2.1k
Core i7-13700K
2k
Core i5-13600K
1.9k
Core i9-12900K
1.9k
Core i7-12700K
1.9k
M2 Max
1.9k
M1 Max
1.8k
Core i5-12600K
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5950X
1.7k
Ryzen 7 5800X
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5900X
1.7k
Ryzen 5 5600X
1.6k
Intel Core i9-13900KS Multi-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900KS
26.8k
Core i9-13900K
24.3k
Ryzen 9 7950X
24.4k
Core i9-13900
20.1k
Core i7-13700K
19.8k
Core i9-12900KS
19k
Core i9-12900K
17.3k
Ryzen 9 5950X
16.5k
Core i5-13600K
16.1k
M2 Max
14.6k
Core i7-12700K
14.1k
Ryzen 9 5900X
14k
M1 Max
12.3k
Core i5-12600K
11.6k
Ryzen 5 7600X
11.4k
Ryzen 7 5800X
10.3k
Ryzen 5 5600X
8.2k

In single-core performance, the CPU scores 2319 points which put its 5% ahead of the i9-13900K, and if we compare the multi-threading performance, we are looking at an even better performance of up to 10%. Versus the Core i9-12900KS, the Core i9-13900KS will offer a 10% performance bump in single-core and 40% performance boost in multi-threaded performance.

Now the Core i9-13900KS won't come cheap and will definitely cost a premium of $100 to $200 US over the Core i9-13900K while also consuming much higher power. But that's why the chip will mostly be a limited production run and quantities won't be the same as the standard Core i9-13900K CPUs.

News Source: Benchleaks

