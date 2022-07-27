Menu
Intel Demos Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card VRR, HDR & HDMI 2.1 Capabilities – Runs Death Stranding Over 100 FPS at 4K

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 27, 2022
Intel Demos Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card VRR, HDR & HDMI 2.1 Capabilities - Running Death Stranding Over 100 FPS at 4K 1

Intel has showcased some new capabilities of its upcoming Arc graphics card lineup using the Arc A750 Limited Editon. The technologies were showcased by Ryan Shrout in a new video published on Intel's Arc Graphics YouTube channel and a detailed blog which you can read here.

Intel Arc Graphics Cards Are VRR, HDR, & HDMI 2.1 Ready - Arc A750 Limited Edition Demoed In Death Stranding With Over 100 FPS at 4K

The details are pretty straightforward, Ryan states that all Intel Arc graphics cards, including the Arc A750 Limited Edition, which was used in this demo, will support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) as per the official VESA standard.

The technology which is known to many as Adaptive Sync will deliver a smooth frame rate by synchronizing the monitor's refresh rate with the FPS you get in-game. The monitor used was an Acer 4K 120Hz display which ran in sync with the 80-100 FPS that the graphics card delivered while running Death Stranding Directors Cut. Intel states that they will be validating over 100 VRR displays to deliver a great gaming experience on the Arc A700 series family which is going to launch relatively soon.

As a perk of the job, I’m playing Death Stranding: Director’s Cut to show off all these features, starting with variable refresh rate, or VRR, or Adaptive Sync. VRR allows the monitor’s refresh rate and the GPU’s render rate to be in sync, reducing tearing and stutter from gaming experiences. In this demo, the game is running between 80 and 100 FPS on the Intel Arc A750 card. The changing framerate uses VRR to synchronize with the Acer 4K 120Hz screen that continuously adjusts its refresh rate to limit screen tearing. Any adaptive sync certified display will do the same and should work with Intel Arc graphics, but we’re validating 100+ top VRR displays to make sure you have an amazing experience when the Intel Arc A700 family of cards launch.

Don’t forget about HDR – one of the more recent improvements in display technology that can really impact visual fidelity and gaming experiences. Running the same game on an Alienware HDR QD OLED monitor (which is a stunning display!) shows how great HDR looks on Intel Arc platformsThe deep blacks, bright whites, and broader dynamic range are stunning on Death Stranding Director’s Cut’s indoor environmentsBut like all display technologies, it can be really hard to demonstrate over a virtual demonstration, so we utilized our advanced HDR testing device (codename Allyn) to highlight and validate HDR was working as expected.

via Intel

Another thing Ryan talked about is the HDR capabilities. For this purpose, the same Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card and game were used but on a premium Alienware HDR QD OLED display. Intel only had their representative, Allyn, to verify that HDR was working & a proper demo was not provided since YouTube's compression algorithm cannot showcase the full HDR range that is showcased within the game.

Finally, we have a word on the HDMI capabilities of Intel's Arc graphics lineup. Ryan states that all Arc graphics cards and notebook GPUs support HDMI 2.0 natively but to access HDMI 2.1, partners can integrate PCON and convert a DisplayPort to HDMI 2.1. Both the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card support HDMI 2.1 through this very technique.

Finally, we can discuss HDMI standards and what you can expect on Intel Arc products. While the A-series of GPUs supports HDMI 2.0 natively, partners and OEMs can build in support for HDMI 2.1 by integrating PCONs that will convert DisplayPort to HDMI 2.1Our Intel-branded Limited Edition cards, both the A750 and A770 variety, will support HDMI 2.1 through this method. Other add-in cards, and notebooks, will support it if integrated.

via Intel

While Intel did talk about some key technologies, it should be pointed out that Death Stranding's Director Cut was supposed to be one of the highlights of the XeSS technology. Intel's XeSS will be directly competing against NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR tech but Intel hasn't shown any demos of their premier upsampling technology on its Arc graphics cards yet. We hope that Intel will also be showcasing to us some performance demos of XeSS in the many titles that they have promised will support XeSS.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Specs

The specs for the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card include a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU with 448 EUs, 3584 ALUs, and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W.

Has the Intel Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ray-tracing received a significantly large improvement?

The graphics card is powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). It is likely that the Limited Edition may come in both A770 and A750 variants. It will come with three DisplayPort connectors and a single HDMI connection. Intel has confirmed that the ARC Alchemist graphics card will support the newest DisplayPort 2,0 & HDMI 2.1 interfaces.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPrice
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 US
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 US
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 US
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 US
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 US
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 US

Both the Intel Arc A750 & A750 graphics cards are expected to launch later this summer with pricing around the $300-$350 US market range.

